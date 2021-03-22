Kylie Jenner Responds to Backlash Over Asking Her Fans to Donate to a Makeup Artist’s Surgery Fund

After receiving her fair share of backlash on social media, Kylie Jenner is finally addressing the controversy over her donation to a makeup artist’s GoFundMe for fans.

For those who don’t know, the 23-year-old multi-millionaire came under fire after asking fans to donate to celebrity makeup artist Samuel Rauda’s medical fund on Thursday, March 18. According to a GoFundMe page set up by his family, Rauda was involved in a serious accident that left him in need of major surgery. For her part, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star donated $5,000 before urging her own fans to visit his family’s fundraising page—and let’s just say that her followers were less than pleased.

Many social media users criticized Kylie—who, among other things, has a net worth of a reported $700 million and has gifted her toddler with Birkin bags worth upwards of $12,000 each—for donating so little and seemingly suggesting that fans should also donate. But the Kylie Skin founder is now speaking out over the controversy. In a post shared to her Instagram Story on Monday, March 22, the reality star claims that the $5,000 she donated helped the family reach their “original” fundraising goal of $10,000.

“I feel it’s important for me to clear up this false narrative that I’ve asked fans for money and am not paying for my makeup artist’s medical bills,” her statement began. “Sam isn’t my makeup artist and unfortunately we don’t have a personal relationship anymore but I have worked with him a few years ago and think he’s the sweetest. I saw my current makeup artist and friend Ariel post about Sam‘s accident and his family’s GoFundMe and I called Ariel immediately to see what happened to Sam.”

She continued, “After learning in more detail about the accident it compelled me to visit his GoFundMe which was set at 10k. They had already raised 6K so I put in 5k to reach their original goal and thought I’d post on my stories to gain more awareness if anyone also felt compelled to share or donate,” she continued.

“I don’t know how all of this got so twisted but his family has reached out through Ariel and are very appreciative of all the donations, prayers, and love towards Sam,” she added. “Anyone that knows me knows that I do things from the heart and I try to be helpful whenever I can be. Let’s all stay positive and keep Sam, his family, and anyone you know who is going through a difficult time in our prayers.”