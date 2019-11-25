Kylie Jenner’s Friendsgiving Dinner Was Major Goals—Even Beyoncé Had A Seat

Honestly, Kylie Jenner’s Friendsgiving photos already have us drooling in anticipation of our own Friendsgiving and Thanksgiving festivities this week. On Sunday, the 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hosted her own holiday celebration with a star-studded group of guests—from her 24-year-old model sister, Kendall Jenner, to her bestie Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou—and the results were stunning. Not to mention, a very special star had their name included at the table. But did she actually show up?

In a series of photos posted to Kylie’s Instagram Stories, we can see that Ms. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter had her own, handmade place setting ready for her at Kylie’s house. But Beyhive, relax. Beyoncé was not, in fact, in attendance—her name plate at the table was just a prank for Kylie’s friends.

You know, like that meme circulating about how Beyoncé is the celebrity of all celebrities, clearly even someone as successful as Forbes’ very own self-made billionaire has a girl crush on Queen Bey! It’s honestly pretty wholesome, and makes Kylie feel so much more relatable (after all, we’re all wishing Beyoncé would show up to our Thanksgiving celebrations. That is surely something to be grateful for.)

While Beyoncé was unfortunately not at Kylie’s dinner, it looks like her and her crew still had a wonderful time. They feasted on mac n’ cheese, candied yams, corn muffins, stuffing, pumpkin pie, marshmallow topped desserts, and cheese and grape plates aplenty, and were quick to share photos online. (Also, is your mouth watering yet? Same.)

Kylie also kept up the gimmicks with personalized place-settings for the rest of her girl gang: Kendall “Daddy Long Legs” Jenner, Stassie “1942” (Don Julio Tequila, baby) Karanikolaou, and a personal allusion to Kylie Cosmetics as Kylie “$600 million” Jenner. No biggie.

Come to think of it: I’m gonna start making my own aspirational place-settings! Catch me inviting Beyoncé and manifesting those millions, too!