Kylie Jenner Is Singlehandedly Bringing Back Victorian Era Fashion, and I Am Here! For! It!

It’s 2019, and we’ve already seen the resurgence of many a trend: vintage denim, ’90s and early aughts looks, friendship bracelets, hair clips and more. I thought I’d seen it all until Wednesday, when, while on vacation in France, Kylie Jenner posted photos of herself in a vintage-inspired look that might as well have broken the Internet. Poised in a floral mini dress layered under a white corset, Jenner looked like Queen Victoria’s cooler, younger cousin who’d just flown into 2019 from 1875. I mean, is Kylie Jenner singlehandedly bringing back Victorian Era fashion? It looks like it, folks.

Considering Jenner didn’t link her dress on Instagram, I’m kind of convinced she had it sent directly from the Victorian Era. After all, Kylie Jenner is a billionaire now. Who knows what kind of technology she has access to! For all I know, the celeb and makeup mogul can travel through time and hand pick her favorite fashions from every era. In this case, it looks like she’s decided to give a 2019 makeover to a Victorian Era-inspired dress, and I couldn’t be more obsessed. The florals! The corset! The irony that I’m talking about a British era of fashion while Kylie Jenner is in France!

One of the things I love most about this outfit, though, is how Jenner accessorized the look in a way perfect for 2019. She wore pearl Gucci sunglasses, carried a bright pink Hermes bag and donned Bottega Veneta slides. Even without the dress, Kylie Jenner’s vacation outfit is definitely worth more than my car. No worries, though. I’ll just grab my mom’s purse from the ’90s, turn on some PBS period dramas and call it a day. We can’t all go gallivanting around in the south of France. And if it can’t be me, at least it’s a celebrity who’s sure to post a lot of good photos. Au revoir!