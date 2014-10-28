Kylie Jenner Finally Addresses Her Strangely Massive Lips

In today’s Kardashian news, Kylie Jenner is annoyed that people keep talking about her lips. “How long are we gonna talk about this lip thing lmao,” she wrote on Twitter last night. “Let’s get a our lives together guys and talk about some important sh-t,” she added. “Just talk about something new at least. I’m bored.”

But man, do people want to talk about those lips! In an interview with UK beauty blog Pixiewoo, big sis Kim couldn’t dodge the questions herself. “She draws her lip… and it looks amazing,” she said of Kylie. “She only wears a lip liner, and then she fills it in. She doesn’t wear a lipstick or a gloss.”

So if it’s just a liner, what’s the big deal?

Word first started to spread that Kylie’s lips were looking a little…um.. different back in March after what her reps called a “trampoline accident” kept her off of the red carpet and out of the spotlight. But when she reemerged a month later, a noticeable transformation got the rumor mill swirling that her “accident” was actually plastic surgery. At the time, OK! Australia spoke to experts who claimed Kylie got Botox, lip plumpers, and a nose job, which her reps categorically denied. But then the Instagram photos starting coming…

And really, it’s interesting that the youngest of the K Klan is bored with people talking about her lips when all she does is post pictures of her lips. Pouty lips, big lips, duck lips, et al. And she does it constantly. Like, all the time. Like, instead of promoting her brand new exciting extension line, she’s posting pictures of her lips. Like so:

Those were all just in the past month. Want to go back further? Sure:

All I’m saying is, if you used to look like this…

And then you post a picture like this…

People are bound to have some comments. Just be glad people are talking about you, Little KJ.