StyleCaster
Share

Kylie Jenner Finally Addresses Her Strangely Massive Lips

What's hot
StyleCaster

Kylie Jenner Finally Addresses Her Strangely Massive Lips

Emily Kanoff
by
102 Shares

In today’s Kardashian news, Kylie Jenner is annoyed that people keep talking about her lips. “How long are we gonna talk about this lip thing lmao,” she wrote on Twitter last night. “Let’s get a our lives together guys and talk about some important sh-t,” she added. “Just talk about something new at least. I’m bored.”

MORE: Proof That Kylie Jenner Had Plastic Surgery? 

But man, do people want to talk about those lips! In an interview with UK beauty blog Pixiewoo, big sis Kim couldn’t dodge the questions herself.  “She draws her lip… and it looks amazing,” she said of Kylie. “She only wears a lip liner, and then she fills it in. She doesn’t wear a lipstick or a gloss.”

So if it’s just a liner, what’s the big deal?

"Justin Bieber's Believe" World Premiere - Arrivals

Kylie Jenner with noticeably smaller lips in December 2013. Photo: Getty

Word first started to spread that Kylie’s lips were looking a little…um.. different back in March after what her reps called a “trampoline accident” kept her off of the red carpet and out of the spotlight. But when she reemerged a month later, a noticeable transformation got the rumor mill swirling that her “accident” was actually plastic surgery. At the time, OK! Australia spoke to experts who claimed Kylie got Botox, lip plumpers, and a nose job, which her reps categorically denied. But then the Instagram photos starting coming…

MORE: North West Scribble on a Birkin Bag for Kim’s Birthday

And really, it’s interesting that the youngest of the K Klan is bored with people talking about her lips when all she does is post pictures of her lips. Pouty lips, big lips, duck lips, et al. And she does it constantly. Like, all the time. Like, instead of promoting her brand new exciting extension line, she’s posting pictures of her lips. Like so:

View this post on Instagram

I missed my short hair

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

And also:

View this post on Instagram

1 too many selfies

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Then this one:

View this post on Instagram

🍄

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Oh and then this:

View this post on Instagram

when your weave blows in the wind

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

This one, posted on her shots account, is particularly lippy:

Kylie Jenner Lips shots 2

 

Those were all just in the past month. Want to go back further? Sure:

And this one too:

View this post on Instagram

Shame on me for changing Shame on you for staying the same

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Oh! And this one:

And this one, of course:

View this post on Instagram

"but when we're good.. we're really good"

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Can’t forget this gem:

View this post on Instagram

missin this 💚💙

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Or this one:

View this post on Instagram

pacsunn whaaaaart @joycebonelli long hair don't care

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

All I’m saying is, if you used to look like this…

View this post on Instagram

I can't stop cutting my hair 🙈

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

And then you post a picture like this…

Kylie Jenner Lips shots

 

People are bound to have some comments. Just be glad people are talking about you, Little KJ.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share