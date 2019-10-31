OMG—An Obsessive Kylie Jenner Fan Was Arrested After Knocking On The Star’s Front Door

This time of year, when a stranger knocks on your door, you expect it’s an innocent trick-or-treater. Unfortunately, there was nothing innocent about an obsessive Kylie Jenner fan who was arrested after approaching the star’s home in Calabasas and requesting to meet with her.

According to Yahoo!, the makeup mogul has filed a restraining order against the stalker in which she documents the following: “I have no relationship with [omitted] and have never met or communicated with [omitted]. There is absolutely no reason for him to be contacting me or coming to my home.”

In those documents filed by Kylie’s lawyer and obtained by TMZ, the reports show an unarmed male banging on her front door on the afternoon of October 29.

Thankfully, Kylie was not home when the incident occurred, but she later voiced her concern for the safety of her toddler, Stormi Webster, who she is co-parenting with her ex, Travis Scott.

In fear of the stalker returning home, she filed a restraining order against him. Following the fan’s arrest, the LA County District Attorney’s Office will reportedly file trespassing charges against the stalker who managed to get over the gate, through the driveway, and up to the front door of Kylie’s private home in California!

The KUWTK star claimed that the stalker also follows her family on social media and has a prior felony arrest on record. She continued in writing, “I have suffered, and continue to suffer emotional distress.”

Unfortunately, the Kardashian/Jenner clan have been victims of being robbed, stalked, and unlawfully approached various times before. We hope justice is served and that Kylie and young Stormi can feel safe in her gated residence again!