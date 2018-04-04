The Evolution of Kylie Jenner—From Her First Red Carpet to Present-Day

It’s no surprise to any of us that Kylie Jenner looks, well, a little different now than she did a few years ago. And she’s fully aware of it, too. She’s been open about having lip injections (after denying it for a while), but she hasn’t gone on the record about anything else, so—above and beyond the lips, everything’s conjecture. Jenner has certainly had the thankless experience of going through puberty in the public eye, which cannot be fun. And though we can’t speculate as to what she may or may not have gotten done, we do know that she began filling her lips at the tender age of just 16, as she told Complex.

The size of her lips “has been an insecurity of mine all my life,” she said. It began in middle school: “This guy I kissed was like, ‘Your lips are really small, but you’re a really good kisser. I didn’t think you were gonna be good at kissing.’ It was so rude. From then on, I just felt like I saw guys staring at my lips. I felt like no one wanted to kiss me.” 😥

Ahead, have a look at the evolution of Kylie Jenner—from her first red carpet appearances all the way to present-day, all-grown-up, new mom.

A version of this article was originally published in March 2017.