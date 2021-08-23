Kylie Jenner Already Has a ‘Cute’ Baby Bump—Here’s How Far Along She Is

Since news of her pregnancy, fans have wanted to know when Kylie Jenner’s due date is and when she’s expected to give birth to her second baby with Travis Scott.

News broke of Kylie’s pregnancy on Friday, August 20. A source told Page Six at the time that Kylie’s family—including her mom, Kris Jenner, and her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner—are “thrilled” about her baby news. Kylie and Travis, who started dating in April 2017, broke up in October 2019 before reuniting in May 2021. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Stormi, in February 2018.

So when is Kylie Jenner’s due that? The exact date is unclear, but a source told People on Friday that the Kylie is already a “few months along” and has a “cute” baby bump. “Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited,” the insider said. “She has been wanting to give [daughter] Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.” The source also noted that Kylie has been “enjoying her pregnancy in private.”

Kylie’s baby news comes after she revealed in a YouTube video in January 2020 that she “can’t wait to have more babies” and that she envisions “for sure having four kids” but doesn’t “have a timeline” for when she wants them. In April 2021, she told her friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, in an Instagram Live that she actually wants seven children, but not until much later. “I want seven kids down the line, but not right now,” she said at the time. “Pregnancy is just not a joke, it’s a serious thing and it’s hard. I’m not ready for that just yet.”

A day before news broke of Kylie’s pregnancy, her dad, Caitlyn Jenner, leaked to TMZ that she had a grandchild “in the oven” but wouldn’t confirm who.

Two weeks before Kylie’s baby news, a TikTok theory about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum’s secret pregnancy went viral. In a TikTok posted on August 11, user @carolinecaresalot shared evidence on why she thought Kylie was pregnant, which turned out to be true. The main receipts were videos and photos shared by Kylie and her friends for her 24th birthday on August 10. In comparison to her 22nd birthday, for which Kylie posted a photo of herself in front of massive “22” flower arrangement on a super yacht in the middle of the ocean, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star instead hosted a small brunch and painting party with some friends for her 24th, which hints that something is different.

Though her low-key celebration could’ve been due to the pandemic, the TikTok user explained that none of Kylie’s guests, including her best friends Stassi and Victoria Villarroel, shared photos of videos of Kylie at her party. Instead, all of the posts from the party were of the food, paintings or other guests. Even Kylie’s older sister, Khloé, posted a photo of lights from the party but none of her younger sister. Kylie’s other older sister, Kim, also didn’t share a photo from the party and instead posted a throwback of her and Kylie when she was a kid.

Though none of her guests posted photos of Kylie from her party, Kylie did share a series of photos of herself on her birthday. The pictures showed in a skin-tight knit dress with a glass of wine in her hand as she posed in the backyard of her house. The photos showed Kylie with her light pink long acrylic nails. However, in a photo Kim shared on her Instagram of various hands and drinks, Kylie’s hand was seen with lime green tips, which hints that she didn’t take the photos of her birthday post on the same day as her birthday party.

The TikTok user was also suspicious of videos from Kylie’s Instagram Story on the day of her birthday, which showed her from the neck up. The theory also comes two months after Kylie and Travis confirmed they were back together with a romantic Instagram post from New York City.

As fans remember, Kylie kept her pregnancy a secret when she was expecting her first child, Stormi Webster, in 2018. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series finale in June, Kylie explained why she didn’t confirm her pregnancy until after she had given birth.

“I shared so much of my life,” Kylie said. “I was also really young when I got pregnant, and it was just a lot for me personally. I didn’t know how I would bring that to the public too and have everyone’s opinion. I think it was just something that I needed to go through by myself.

Kim also suggested that the decision was made to keep Kylie and her baby safe. “There were times when we would be driving and pregnant, and paparazzi would almost crash into our cars because they just wanted a picture,” Kim said. “Kylie really wanted to, I think, protect her safety, the baby, and have that just be a private moment.”

