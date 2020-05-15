Fans Think Kylie Jenner Photoshopped Her Driver’s License Picture & the Tea Is Scalding

This is a case for the FBI (a.k.a. Kris Jenner.) Was Kylie Jenner’s driver’s license picture photoshopped? Some fans seem to think so, and they have the receipts to back it up. Here’s the sitch: Kylie took to her Instagram on Thursday, May 14, to share a photo of her California driver’s license, which showed her in full glam as she smized at the camera.

The photo received millions of likes, and dozens of news outlets wrote about how Kylie mastered the art of taking a good DMV picture. And then fans came with the receipts. Apparently, Kylie shared the same photo of her driver’s license on her Instagram Stories back in December 2019. The photo itself was taken on June 26, 2019, as seen by the date Kylie wrote on the picture at the time.

From the naked eye, both the recent and December pictures of her ID look identical, but one Instagram, @celebglowup2, layered the photos on top of each other to reveal that did some touch-ups to her most recent post of her driver’s license. It’s hard to tell what she really did, but it’s clear that the photos are not the same. In the video posted by @celebsglowup2, Kylie seemed to have ever-so-slightly changed the shape of her face and the formation of her hair, though it’s difficult to determine whether that’s because of Photoshop or different lighting.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Kylie (or any of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters) have been accused of Photoshop. Kylie’s older sister, Khloé Kardashian, has admitted to editing a picture or two because of how different her legs look due to an accident she was in as a teenager. Kylie’s Photoshop snafu also comes after she was praised for showing her stretch marks on her Instagram. Regardless of what the truth is, Kylie’s ID picture still looks fire.