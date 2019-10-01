Kylie Jenner’s Dress for Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Wedding Is Seriously Show-stopping

Scroll To See More Images

In case you missed it, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have officially—in front of friends and family—tied the knot. Everyone has been buzzing about the wedding, trying to find pictures (It’s hard!) and wondering who was there. Luckily, we just got a little sneak peek, because Kylie Jenner’s dress for Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wedding has been posted on Instagram (with Jenner wearing it, of course), and we could not be more obsessed. The mogul just shared several Instagram photos of her wedding guest dress, which is honestly so perfect. While I was not invited to Justin and Hailey’s wedding (I thought being a Belieber held some weight in this town, but whatever.), at least I can live vicariously through Kylie Jenner in a gorgeous gold metallic gown. Try to stop yourself from swooning.

Though I assume the dress probably is not made entirely of actual gold, it totally looks like it. I actually would not be surprised to find out that the dye used on the dress contains 14 karat gold flecks—just to give it a little bit of something extra. Plus, it’s not like the billionaire couldn’t afford a gold-plated dress. She’s got that Midas touch, baby.

In addition to the gorgeous dress, Jenner carried the prettiest butterfly-shaped bag. I’m usually not into butterfly clothes and accessories, but this bag is so opulent, I might just change my mind. If anyone showed up to my wedding looking this good, though, I honestly might tell them to ugly it up a little. Kylie Jenner in this gold dress is definitely a spotlight-stealer.

Of course, I’d be remiss if I didn’t point out the one photo of Jenner literally cupping her own boob. I wish I had that kind of confidence on my Instagram photos. It truly gives a new meaning to the phrase “love yourself,” am I right? You do you, Kylie.