Kylie Is Being Accused of Cheating on Travis With Drake Before Her Pregnancy With Their 2nd Baby

Twist of twists. Tristan Thompson’s alleged baby mother claims that Kylie Jenner cheated with Drake on Travis Scott before her pregnancy with their second child.

Maralee Nichols, the alleged mother of Tristan’s third child, took to her Instagram Story on December 7, 2021, with allegations about him, Kylie, Travis and Drake. In her post, Maralee alleged that Tristan told her that he “planned to leave” his then-girlfriend, Khloé Kardashian, when they had an affair in March 2021. “You said that you planned to leave Khloe… ‘it wasn’t working’ and hasn’t been for years and you were retiring from the NBA after this year and planned to leave Cali,” Maralee wrote. “And you told me you planned to leave Khloe at Doja Cat’s party in L.A. Flew me and my best friend out. All for why??”

Maralee then posted a screenshot of a DM from Tristan where he asked her, “Can you please stop? We can talk about this like adults in private… leave Doja and other names out of this. I’ll b in Houston in a few weeks.” Maralee captioned the screenshot, “Sad that I have to threaten to expose the Kardashians for a response smh.”

That’s when Maralee revealed the alleged bombshell that Kylie “slept with” Drake in 2020 after she was back together with Travis. Maralee claimed that Tristan confirmed the rumor to her but wasn’t “man enough” to tell Travis the truth. “Sad that I have to threaten to expose the Kardashians for a response smh. You know Drake slept with Kylie last year but you aren’t man enough to tell Travis (Scott).There it is,” she wrote. “Good night folks. More tomorrow. I’m not being quiet anymore. Idc about a gag order or the kardashians threatening to sue for defamation. It’s so many twisted, unscrupulous dark things that the public doesn’t know about but they will. Soon. Just stay tuned.”

Kylie and Travis—who share 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster—dated from April 2017 to October 2019. A source told Radar Online in December 2021, that two got back together in March 2020 and have been together since. The confirmation came after a leaked W magazine interview with Kylie and Travis claimed that they were “not a couple.” Travis and Kylie seemed very comfortable under the sheets, but even though they will soon have two children together—their daughter, Stormi, is 3—they are not a couple, and haven’t been in two years.” the article read.

After the story leaked, Khloé took to her Instagram to deny that Kylie and Travis were broken up. “Wow, I don’t know why this magazine would write this,” she wrote. “But they are very much a couple.” A source also told Radar Online that Kylie and Travis are officially back together. “W magazine incorrectly listed Kylie and Travis as not a couple BUT they very much are and have been for a long time,” the insider said. “They’ve been back together since before COVID and very much spending all their time together.”

This isn’t the first time Kylie and Travis have been in involved in cheating rumors. In March 2019, TMZ reported that Kylie accused Travis of cheating on her, which led him to postpone his Astroworld Tour concert in Buffalo, New York, to stay in Los Angeles to be with her. (TMZ reported that Travis’ team claimed the postponement was because of an illness.) The site also wrote that Kylie found “evidence” that Travis had been unfaithful to her, which led to explosive argument between the two.

Around the time of Kylie and Travis’ breakup in October 2019, rumors also swirled that Travis had cheated on Kylie with an Instagram influencer by the name of Rojean Kar. Travis later responded to the rumors on his Instagram Story, writing: “None of these rumors are true, it’s just the internet creating a false narrative. Please stop spreading lies & leave him, her & I alone because it’s affecting real lives. Thank you.” In a video on her YouTube channel in March 2020, Kylie also hinted that Travis has never cheated on her while playing a game of “Who’s most likely to?” with her friends, tassie Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer and Victoria Villarroel. One of the questions asked which of the four is “most likely to forgive a cheating partner,” to which Stassi responded, “None of us.” Kylie then added, “Yeah, honestly, fuck that. Next question.”

In December 2019, rumors also flew that Kylie and Drake—a longtime friend of the Kardashians—were dating after her breakup with Travis. A source close to Drake, however, denied the rumors to HollywoodLife at the time, telling the site that Drake and Kylie’s relationship was “purely platonic,” despite their “flirtations” over the years. “Drake has definitely moved past any type of romantic feelings towards Kylie and it’s purely platonic between them at this point,” the insider said. “There were absolutely some flirtations going on from Drake towards Kylie a while back. [It] was all in good fun and there was nothing really serious that came out of it.”

The insider claimed that Drake decided to remain friends with Kylie to not “upset” her family if it didn’t work out. “Drake would never want to upset Kylie or any of the family that he has known forever so that is why he wants to cool down any and all of the romance rumors,” the insider said. “Drake is not going to make anything uncomfortable with Kylie, he’d never want to deal with the repercussions if they would become an item and then break up. He’d rather quit pursuing anything while they are still great friends.”

Though Drake and Kylie never dated, the source confirmed that Drake was still physically attracted to Kylie. “Drake thinks Kylie is hot and they will absolutely hang out again, that is 100 percent,” the insider said. “But will it turn into a full blown relationship? Definitely not! They know what they would be getting into if they decided to take it any further and it’s safe to say that being flirting friends is the way to go.” The source continued, “It makes sense for the people they are and the schedules they have.”

As for Maralee, news in December 2021 that Tristan had allegedly cheated on Khloé—with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter True—in March 2021 with personal trainer, Maralee Nichols, while he celebrated his 30th birthday in Houston, Texas. According to court documents obtained by The Daily Mail, Maralee claimed that Tristan is also the father of her baby and sued him for child support, as well as reimbursement for her medical expenses and pregnancy-related costs. In her the court documents, Maralee also included alleged texts from Tristan confirming their relationship and ‘insisting that she get an abortion,” as well as “threatening that she will get next to nothing with lesser support requirements in Texas.” Another alleged text also shows that Tristan, who plays for the Sacramento Kings, offered Maralee $75,000 to keep her pregnancy a secret and claimed that he is retiring from the NBA after the current season and would soon be “unemployed.”

“You know how I feel. My feelings haven’t changed at all. Won’t be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong,” one of the alleged text messages reads. “You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly or someone who’s unemployed. It’s texas (sic) so it will be only a couple hundred dollars. So you better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed.” A rep for Maralee confirmed to People on December 6, 2021, that she gave birth to her and Tristan’s alleged son around the time news of their affair broke. T

