Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly Still Seeing Drake—Is She Trying To Make Travis Scott Jealous?

We’ve been carefully watching and waiting to see how Kylie Jenner would move on post-breakup with Travis Scott. While she shares one-year-old Stormi Webster with her ex-boyfriend, fans wonder about Kylie Jenner and Drake dating rumors making Travis Scott jealous. The dating rumors started shortly after Travis and Kylie’s breakup when she attended Drake’s birthday and Halloween party in October. Observers reported that the two seemed comfortable and cozy. An Us Weekly source said that Kylie spent time near Drake during the party and was “rapping to songs and dancing with her friends while she was next to Drake, but they weren’t dancing together, they seemed to have a connection though.”

Another source told People, “Kylie doesn’t seem to be dating. She sees Drake occasionally, but it doesn’t seem serious. She could be doing it just to make Travis jealous.” And I oop!

In the past, Drake and Travis have collaborated and worked together and seem to be good friends. When the rumors first circulated, Travis seemed unbothered by the possibility of his ex, Kylie hooking up with Drake after a source told Us Weekly that, “Travis harbors no ill will to any of Kylie’s friends.”

But what do we mean by friends? We know Drake is close to the Kardashian/Jenner clan, but could he be more than just a friend?

It seems Travis and Kylie split because of Travis’ demanding tour schedule and Kylie’s conflicting desire to settle down, but the two have remained cordial for the sake of their child, Stormi.

Lately, the makeup mogul has been tweeting about her big holiday sale for Kylie Cosmetics, and addressing public concerns about the “Rise and Shine” Cease and Desist letters. So far, there has been no confirmation regarding Kylie’s dating life and her attempt to make Travis jealous.