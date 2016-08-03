Kylie Jenner Disables Comments on IG, Tired of All the ‘Self Promoting’

If you were thinking of heading over to Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram to post some comments today, you’ll have to reschedule your evening: The reality star and cosmetics maven has dropped out of the comments game, as she announced on Twitter. “So I’m trying out disabling my comments on Instagram because I’m done w people self promoting & the ‘LB’s,” she tweeted. In case you don’t speak internet, “LBs” are “like-backs.”

It may seem a bit ironic that she’s tired of self-promotion—after all, she does a lot of that herself on the platform. But when you think of the sheer level of IG comments she gets per day, we understand how she’d get tired of the whole thing. Plus, Jenner is no stranger to haters, and though she didn’t include troll fatigue on her list of reasons to press pause on comments, it must be nice for her to open Instagram and not find a deluge of nasty feedback staring her in the face.

She’s pretty good at handling the negativity, though. When she was asked, “Why do you have more plastic in your body than a Barbie doll?” during a Q&A last year, she responded, “Well, I haven’t done anything except my lips but nobody seems to believe that, so … I don’t really care.” That said, it’s clear that she’d rather steer clear of such digs if possible. “Someone who thinks my whole face is reconstructed, people who don’t know me and just read tabloids and magazine covers, it just irritates me,” she said.

Her new no-comments policy coincides with Instagram’s roll-out of their “Stories” feature, which is exactly the same as Snapchat’s feature of the same name. Don’t worry, though: You can still comment on the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram—at least for now.