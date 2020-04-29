Kylie Jenner Just Deleted a Quarantine Bikini Pic After She Was Accused of Photoshop 

The Photoshop police is no joke. Kylie Jenner deleted a Photoshop fail Instagram post, but, as always, fans have the receipts. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram on Tuesday, April 28, to post a series of sexy bikini pictures that she had taken in her pool. The pictures didn’t last long on her Instagram, however, as fans screenshotted one of the pics to call her out for Photoshop.

“Kylie first posted a slide of two Instagram pictures in the beach and one of them had clear photoshop that had me dead and then fans started noticing and commenting and she deleted it and reposted it with more pictures and cropped out the part that shows clear use of photoshop 🤪,” one user tweeted.

So what did Kylie do? She deleted the post and reuploaded it with the Photoshopped pic gone.

taco tuesday,” she wrote in the caption. Sneaky, sneaky.

Of course, this isn’t the first time the Kardashian-Jenners have been accused of Photoshop. From wonky door frames to odd-looking body parts, the family (yes, including their mom Kris Jenner) has been criticized for a while for their overuse of Photoshop and FaceTune. In 2016, Kylie’s older sister, Khloé Kardashian, even admitted to editing an Instagram picture after she was accused of using Photoshop to make her legs look slimmer. Her reason? She was in a car accident, so she often photoshops her legs to look the same width.

“To this day, I remember the exact streets (Ventura Blvd. and Coldwater Canyon). I was speeding and the other car ran a stop sign. I was was wearing my seatbelt but the strap was under my armpit,” she wrote on her website at the time. “I was in a small Mercedes and it compacted in the wreck. My head and upper body went through the windshield and my legs were stuck under the steering wheel.”

She continued, “”Whenever I post a picture of my legs on Instagram, everyone comments on how fucked up my knees look. My right leg is an inch and a half thinner than my left because my muscles deteriorated and never recovered. Yes, I did Photoshop it, but I was trying to make my thinner leg look bigger to match my other leg!!! All I want are big, thick thighs and I hate how skinny my legs are.”