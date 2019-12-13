Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Re-Created a Kylie Cosmetics Tutorial & the Video Is Presh

She got it from her mama. Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi re-created a Kylie Cosmetics lipstick tutorial, and it was too presh for words. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, posted the video on Thursday, Dec. 12, which showed Stormi in front of the mirror with lipstick smeared all over her face. “Happy!” the 1-year-old says excitedly to herself as she looked in the mirror at her creation. Kylie simply captioned the video, “@kyliecosmetics 😫😍.”

Given how cute the video was, it’s no surprise that several of Kylie’s famous friends took to her Instagram comments to express how “happy” the Stormi clip also made them feel. “I miss that little laugh 😖😫,” Sofia Richie wrote, while Kylie’s makeup artist Ariel Tejada commented, “I cant omgggg 😂😂 shes for sure ypur daughter lol 😍😍😍 cant wait for her first Glam sesh lol.”

Stormi, who the makeup mogul shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, also isn’t Kylie’s only family member to recreate a Kylie Cosmetics tutorial recently. In a recent episode of KUWTK, Kylie’s older sister Kendall Jenner also impersonated the beauty guru. A clip from the episode showed the model, 24, with a blonde wig, a Kylie Cosmetics palette and red lipstick all over her face (even on her teeth!) “Oh my god, it feels amazing on my skin,” Kendall joked.

Of course, Kendall and Kylie have a playful relationship, so we’re sure the Kylie Skin CEO wasn’t too mad at the parody. What she may have been more upset at, though, is when Kendall ranked her younger sister as the second-to-worst Kardashian-Jenner parent. Earlier this week, Kendall was asked by guest host Harry Styles on The Late Late Show to rank her siblings as parents. Rob was No. 1, and Kylie, unfortunately, was next to the bottom. However, she wasn’t completely in last place. That award, according to Kendall, goes to Kourtney.

In other news, we too can’t wait for Stormi’s first glam sesh and future Kylie Cosmetics tutorial. Give the people what they want, Kylie.