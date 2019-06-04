Kylie Jenner’s Daily Routine Is Definitely Not Like Yours

Business owner. Reality star. Mother. Vlogger. The youngest Jenner is one busy lady! Kylie Jenner let fans in on her daily routine on Monday. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star completely pulled the curtain back on her life, sharing a vlog on YouTube. “I wanted to give you a glimpse into a typical day for me,” Jenner captioned the video. “You guys have been asking to see my new office, but I thought it would be fun to show you everything from the moment I wake up, so I’m taking you into my home, my closet, my business, my photoshoots and more.”

The videos starts at the crack of dawn—with a 5:50am time stamp and her little one-year-old Stormi running around with a blanket on top of her head. Ah parenthood. Sleep is probably a fond memory for all the moms and dad’s out there with young kids! The time is now 8:00am, and Jenner brings fans into her bathroom where she’s wearing a black pajama set. “I said that I was going to start this vlog a lot earlier, but I slept with Stormi last night. She woke me up at 6, wouldn’t stop crying — it wasn’t the time to grab my camera and start filming,” Kylie explains, adding that her little ball of energy is now back asleep again. The 21-year-old then launches into a description of what her day holds for her, which includes meetings for Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, a meeting with her homager, Kris Jenner, and a birthday dinner for a friend. Full day, indeed.

After re-waking her daughter, whom she shares with boyfriend (“hubby”) Travis Scott, Jenner gets glam for the day. She dons a pink jumpsuit—very in-theme with her pink skin care line. She meets up with Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner, has a few meetings and then reunites with little Stormi, who spent the morning with her cousins.

Jenner and her baby then share a sweet moment where Stormi sorta, kinda says “I love you!” Just before heading to her Kylie Skin meeting, Stormi attempted the sentence, to which Jenner enthusiastically replied, “Ah you said it… almost!”

Jenner then has a photoshoot for Kylie Cosmetics post-meeting, and heads home to prep for her friend’s bday din. Before the celebration, Jenner phones her boyfriend, Scott, who explains he’s at the studio. Scott says he loves her and asks his wife what time she’ll be home. “Maybe around midnight,” Jenner says with a smile. (She has to be home before midnight bc she’s secretly Cinderella…just a theory. Will let you know if it plays out).

This isn’t the first time Jenner has given fans a look into her personal life (in a more intimate way than her fam’s reality show, ofc.) Last February, the new mom shared Stormi’s birth video, a sweet tribute to her daughter. And most recently, she gave us a peak behind the curtain at Travis’ national Astroworld tour in November.

Take a look at her full day below if you have 20 mins to spare.