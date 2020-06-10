Kylie Jenner’s Beloved Cowhide Swimsuit From Last Summer Is FINALLY Back In Stock

Scroll To See More Images

There was only one bathing suit I wanted last year, and that was Kylie Jenner’s cow print swimsuit by WeWoreWhat. However, the unique suit—one of the first to forgo animal prints like leopard, cheetah and zebra in favor of the unexpected brown and white cow print—sold out fairly quickly, because, well, that’s what happens when Jenner wears anything semi-affordable. I thought I’d get over it eventually, but then her older sis Khloé Kardashian posted in the same. damn. swimsuit. a few months later, and I had to come to terms with the fact that I simply could not live without this one-piece.

For myself and others that lusted after the look, WeWoreWhat has some great news. The suit is back in stock, baby! Its official name is the Danielle One Piece, and though the brand also dropped a bikini version this morning with the relaunch, that style is already sold out. Can you believe?! Still, the one-piece is fair game. It’ll run you just under $200, but it’s safe to say this is a suit you can keep in your collection for quite some time, as it’s just as on-trend in June 2020 as it was when Jenner first rocked it in January 2019.

Oh, and get this—yet another reason to buy. For every cowhide swimsuit sold, WeWoreWhat will donate a portion of proceeds to the NAACP. The brand also pledged to allocate 15% of their marketing budget to Black models and creators, so they’re stepping up to ensure their branding looks as diverse as their clientele. Baby steps, but we love to see it!

Below, shop Jenner’s iconic suit and a few similar-enough dupes for when the WeWoreWhat style (inevitably) sells out again. I’ve already placed my order.

1. WeWoreWhat Danielle One Piece

This is the suit both Jenner and Kardashian wore, and you best believe I’ll be poorly recreating their Instagram photos once it arrives at my door. Not going to lie, this suit is what made belted swimwear a thing.

2. Jessica Simpson Cow Print Swim Separates

Leave it to Simpson to make a cute cow print bikini with major Daisy Dukes energy! Shop the Brick Full Support Triangle Bikini Top and Brick High Waisted Bottom with the click of a button from Amazon.

3. Wolf & Whistle High Leg Swimsuit

The Wolf & Whistle High Leg Swimsuit is almost sold out, but there are still a few sizes left. If your size in the WeWoreWhat version is already gone, peep this one and see if you can’t make it work. Love the high sides.

4. SHEIN Plus Size Cut-Out One Piece

If you’re not into the brown and white cow print, classic black and white is always an option! This Plus Size Cut-Out One Piece from SHEIN has the cutest wrap-around detail, and comes in sizes 12-20.

5. SweatyRocks Cow Print Bikini

The SweatyRocks Cow Print Bikini has an ultra-flattering cut thanks to the high-waisted, high-sided bottoms and a cropped tank style top. It comes in two cow print versions: white with black or black with white. When you see them on the site, you’ll know what I mean.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.