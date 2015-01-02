Kylie Jenner Seems to be Copying Her Sisters a Lot Lately

Is it just us, or is Kylie Jenner taking a lot of inspiration from her super successful sisters lately? She’s only 17 and is yet to carve out her own niche in the rapidly expanding Kardashian-Jenner empire, but based on recent Instagram activity, Kylie wants to be just like her big sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

Yesterday, Kylie posted a New Year’s Day mirror selfie to Instagram of her toned midriff, captioned, “look at my abs” “1/1/15.”

Normally we wouldn’t bat an eye over a partially-naked photo from a member of the Kardashian-Jenner crew, however only one day earlier big sis Kendall flaunted the bod that’s making her supermodel famous in a sexy bikini selfie shared to Instagram. We’ll leave you with the pictures and four words: Same-same, but different?

It’s not just Kendall that Kylie’s taking inspiration from–she seems to be taking some obvious style cues from Kim, too.

First, it was Kylie’s crop tops and booty-flaunting outfits that started reminding us a whole lot of her big sister Kim. Then, in December, a “belfie” (butt selfie), in a fitted pair of J Brand jeans appeared on Kylie’s Instagram feed, captioned with, “eat yo wheaties.”

We don’t want to cry copycat, but the snap was eerily similar to Kim’s most famous butt-baring Instagram photos. We’ll let you make up your own mind on this one.