This Is How Kylie Jenner Is *REALLY* Doing After Breaking Up With Travis Scott

Things have been super intense lately for this reality starlet and makeup mogul–but she’s determined to continue living her best life. Kylie Jenner coping after Travis Scott split details reveal that she’s not about to let a breakup stop her. Just for reference, though the general public found out that the rapper and makeup queen went their separate ways about a week ago–they’ve been broken up for weeks.

People is reporting, “Kylie is doing great. She had a very busy and fun week. She has also spent several nights with her friends. After separating from Travis, she really wants her friends around. She feels lucky to have amazing girlfriends that support her. She seems very happy and positive.”

We’ve seen Kylie and her krew out and about at Universal’s Halloween Horror Night. She’s also been spotted clubbing with her big sis, Khloé Kardashian and (maybe) hanging with her ex-Tyga.

Kylie has really been leaning on her new bestie–Anastasia Karanikolaou (aka, Stassie). She and the blonde posed in matching outfits with leopard print bucket hats. Kylie captioned the photo– “Just a brunette and a blonde with an unbreakable bond.” In addition to her family and friends, it looks like Kylie’s former bestie Jordyn even offered some words of advice from afar.

After addressing the rumors surrounding her alleged reunion with Tyga–Kylie also addressed her current relationship status with Trav. She tweeted, “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.” As you may or may not know–one of the biggest issues that Travis and Kylie had is that she’s much more family-oriented than the Astroworld rapper.

A source told People, “During the day, she is all about Stormi. Kylie is young with endless energy. She has help, but she also loves being a mom. She is very involved with Stormi. She always seems the happiest when she is with her daughter.”

As far as that whole Tyga reunion goes–there’s no tea there. Kylie tweeted,

The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.

We’re just glad that Kylie is doing well.