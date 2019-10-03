Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Stories Are Throwing Major Shade At Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is taking a no holds barred approach to her breakup with Travis Scott. It seems like Kylie Jenner’s clapback at Travis Scott on Instagram stories are shading the rapper in a subtle, yet not-so-subtle, way. The 22-year-old beauty mogul and 28-year-old rapper have decided to take a break. While they’re expected to give their relationship another go at some point, the two are not currently living together. At first, fans of of the couple were convinced this breakup was some sort of publicity stunt to help promote Scott’s new music. He’s releasing new material this Friday (AKA tomorrow), and the timing seemed practically perfect. Too perfect perhaps. As if Kris Jenner had a hand in it all. But now it appears that the break may actually be real. Bummer. We love the content from “hubby” and “wifey.” Will those pet names ever return?

Jenner and Scott have reportedly split because of non-stop arguing, which definitely seems like a strong reason to take a breather. Jenner was spotted hanging out with Tyga shortly after news of her split with Scott broke, but sources at ET claim it was all just friendly. So on, Tyga and Jenner are not back on. The KUWTK star has yet to comment on her breakup with Scott publicly, but she’s been v open on Instagram. Her latest Insta story featured a selfie shot of her looking at the camera, with pink dollar signs over her face. She happens to be singing “Stretch You Out,” by Summer Walker. Umm OK.

Just in case you missed it, the lyrics are very, very pointed. She is literally singing,

“What you on your last breath, your last sweat, your last dime?

Out of your f*cking mind

Can’t you see I’m f*cking trying.

You want p*ssy six times a week

And you never wanna clean up”

Wowza. You savage, girl!