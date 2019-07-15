Kylie Jenner’s Clapback At This Instagram Influencer Is One For The History Books

Don’t come for Stormi’s mama, especially when she didn’t send for you! Kylie Jenner’s clapback at Amanda Ensing’s Instagram copy drama was so iconic that we cannot stop laughing. To be honest, we didn’t even think the Kylie Cosmetics mogul would bother addressing it at all, but we guess she had time today. This how it all went down.

Kylie is currently in Turks and Caicos with a group of her besties, celebrating the launch of Kylie Skin and her vacation photos are gorgeously naked and lush. In one absolutely breathtaking snap, Kylie is posed nude wearing only a massive straw hat, an anklet and yellow polish on her fingers and toes. The 21-year-old had all of her lady bits covered, but the whole thing was a stunning display of skin, which is probably what she was going for. So what’s with all the drama?

After Kylie posted the photo on the ‘gram for her 140 million-plus followers, it caught the eye of an Instagram influencer named Amanda Ensing. Ensing posted a semi-shady comment on Kylie’s photo saying, “This photo looks awfully familiar 🧐😅”

Last month, Ensing posted a nude, straw-hat photo of herself in Mexico and we guess she wasn’t too happy about Kylie allegedly “biting” her style.

Here’s Kylie’s photo:

Now check out Ensing’s:

TBH, they aren’t that similar, but Kylie could have been inspired. Either way–it’s not that serious.

Typically, Kylie–who is used to being at the center of controversy because of her family, ignores comments like this. But not this time.

The Kylie Skin mogul cheekily responded saying, “From the words of Kim K, ur not on my mood board but I did get my inspo off Pinterest 🤷🏻‍♀️.”

Bloop!