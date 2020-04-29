Kylie Jenner Had the Best Response to Trolls Hating on Her New Hair Highlights

Now is not the time to come for anyone’s at-home dye jobs, let alone a member of the Keep Up With the Kardashians squad. These socially-distanced times call for desperate measures! But one critic was not so considerate, causing this Kylie Jenner clap-back over her hair highlights to gain attention on social media this week. The 22-year-old shut down a commenter who had less-than-nice things to say about her current ‘do.

Like many celebrities spending their time at home, Kylie’s been inventive when it comes to freshening up her hair and looks. The KYLIE SKIN founder debuted chunky blonde highlights recently, channeling all of our e-girl dreams in quarantine. And while most are on board with the dye-job, one California-based hair colorist couldn’t help but give her expert opinion.

“Kylie, honey you need some blending on that hair,” the stylist wrote in a comment on Kylie’s April 18 Instagram post. The post featured a video of the KUWTK star and her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. In it, Kylie carries Stormi as she giggles and grumbles. “A visual representation of how my friends are gonna have to drag me out the first party post quarantine,” the star wrote in her caption.

But what was meant to be a lighthearted post became an opportunity for scrutiny. The video also showed off Kylie’s highlights, which to some, did not look good. Yet Kylie shut down the haters with one swift sentence: “I know bitch it’s been a long day,” she replied.

All this time at home and on our phones appears to have the trolls coming out to play with Kylie more than usual. Recently, the Kylie Cosmetics founder had to shut down body-shamers in the comments section.

At the time, a Kylie fan page shared a throwback photo of the star before she’d given birth to her daughter, Stormi. A comment on the post read: “wow, she’s so skinny here,” and another responded with, “she was better.”

Meanwhile, Kylie pointed out the obvious to the trolls: “I birthed a baby.” That should shut ’em down.