Kylie Might’ve Changed Her Baby’s Name Over Accusations She Stole It From Her Ex-Friend

Ever since fans found out about Kylie Jenner’s baby name change, they’ve wondered what could’ve prompted such a major change of heart from the mother of two. Now, some social media users are convinced the answer lies in Kylie’s ongoing feud with her former friend, influencer Tammy Hembrow.

As fans know, Kylie welcomed her second child with partner Travis Scott on February 2, 2022. The pair are already parents to daughter Stormi Webster, who was born in 2018. In an announcement on her Instagram Story, Kylie initially shared that she and Travis decided to name their son Wolf. Public records obtained by multiple outlets at the time also indicated that she chose the middle name “Jacques” for her baby boy in honor of his father, whose birth name is Jacques Berman Webster II.

One month after her baby boy’s birth, however, Kylie updated fans with the news that she and Travis felt differently about their son’s name. The beauty mogul took to Instagram to reveal that the pair ultimately decided to change their son’s name as she “didn’t feel like it was him.” At the time of writing, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, has yet to confirm what her son’s new name will be.

Following her announcement, social media users were dying to know why Kylie would change her son’s name just weeks after his birth. After some serious sleuthing online, some fans now believe that the reason has to do with Kylie’s ex-friend and former member of the Kardashian-Jenner entourage, Tammy Hembrow. Coincidentally, the Australian influencer happens to have a 6-year-old son, who also goes by the name of Wolf. Tammy is a mother to a 5-year-old daughter Saskia, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Reece Hawkins.

After Kylie announced her son’s name as Wolf on Instagram, Tammy, who is currently pregnant with her third child, took to her own account to seemingly shade the new mom. “My Wolf,” she wrote, attaching a photo of her own son. Many fans interpreted the Instagram Story as a dig at the Kylie Beauty mogul, given that Tammy was the first person to use the name for her son. The fitness model welcomed her son in 2015, back when she was still friends with Kylie and her family. The pair were close for a time, as Tammy was even invited to Kylie’s 21st birthday party. However, the Australian native notoriously made headlines after she needed to be carried out on a stretcher after collapsing at the party. Later, in a YouTube video, Tammy insisted that her collapse was caused by a combination of jet lag and exhaustion, coupled with the effects of alcohol.

By 2019, Kylie and Tammy’s friendship was officially over. The Kylie Cosmetics founder unfollowed Tammy after the model was linked to her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, whom Kylie dated on and off from 2014 to 2017. At the time, Tyga released a song titled “Uno,” which detailed an affair with a girl by none other than the name of Tammy. While Tammy insisted that the pair were nothing but friends at the time, she later confirmed that the song was about her. She and Kylie have been out of each other’s lives ever since.

