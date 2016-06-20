StyleCaster
Share

Kylie Raided Kris’s Closet—for a Chanel Thong Swimsuit

What's hot
StyleCaster

Kylie Raided Kris’s Closet—for a Chanel Thong Swimsuit

by
WENN

WENN

Raiding your mom’s closet is something of a rite of passage for most teenage girls—but usually the swag is along the lines of a timeless leather bag, a pair of worn-in Frye boots, or a cache of printed silk blouses.

MORE: A Gratuitous Guide to 40 Celebrities Wearing Swimsuits

If you happen to have been birthed by Kris Jenner, however, your selection looks a little different. Case in point: the thong one-piece Kylie Jenner modeled on SnapChat over the weekend, a vintage Chanel number from the ’80s snagged from her mom’s wardrobe.

While snapping poolside in a succession of skimpy swimsuits has become a weekly tradition of sorts for the 18-year-old, this one may take the cake. That said, it isn’t the first of Kris’s old bathing suits that Kylie has borrowed: Last summer, she hit the beach in a neon-pink high-cut Body Glove number that earned plenty of tabloid attention—and (surprise, surprise!) is now on sale at Urban Outfitters.

Think we’ll see Karl take the bait and reissue this one?

MORE: The 45 Most Naked Celebrity Instagrams of All Time

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share