Kylie Raided Kris’s Closet—for a Chanel Thong Swimsuit

Raiding your mom’s closet is something of a rite of passage for most teenage girls—but usually the swag is along the lines of a timeless leather bag, a pair of worn-in Frye boots, or a cache of printed silk blouses.

If you happen to have been birthed by Kris Jenner, however, your selection looks a little different. Case in point: the thong one-piece Kylie Jenner modeled on SnapChat over the weekend, a vintage Chanel number from the ’80s snagged from her mom’s wardrobe.

While snapping poolside in a succession of skimpy swimsuits has become a weekly tradition of sorts for the 18-year-old, this one may take the cake. That said, it isn’t the first of Kris’s old bathing suits that Kylie has borrowed: Last summer, she hit the beach in a neon-pink high-cut Body Glove number that earned plenty of tabloid attention—and (surprise, surprise!) is now on sale at Urban Outfitters.

Think we’ll see Karl take the bait and reissue this one?