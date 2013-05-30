15-Year-Old Kylie Jenner Wears Super-Skimpy Outfit and Four Cartier Love Bracelets

It’s no secret that the Kardashian girls love a sexy look on the red carpet. Even though Kim Kardashian has left behind her bandage dresses and migrated to the world of high fashion (while seven months pregnant), the famous family isn’t afraid of showing off their bodies when they attend an event. Case in point: Last night, the youngest of the clan, 15-year-old Kylie Jenner, stepped out to the “After Earth” premiere wearing an ensemble that we’d expect to see on a (much) older starlet like Rihanna.

Jenner rocked a black zippered crop top and a high-waisted skirt with a dramatic slit in the middle paired with cage sandals, a style that her older sisters have been wearing frequently as of late. The 5′ 9″ reality star has the figure to pull it off, but at 15 years old, she really should be sticking to more age-appropriate, less fashion-forward ensembles in our opinion. There’s a time and a place for a leggy, provocative look like this—and that’s when you’re of legal age.

Also of note: Jenner’s also wearing four Cartier Love bracelets—which start at $3,600 a piece.

As her rumored boyfriend, 14-year-old Jaden Smith, stars in the flick opposite his father Will Smith, perhaps she was dressing to capture his attention. When we were that age, it was more popular to ignore our crushes and pretend we hated them instead of throwing on crop tops in front of the flashbulbs.

What do you think of her look? Vote below!

