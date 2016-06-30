Kylie Jenner Is Surely Trolling Us When She Called Tyga Her ‘Husband’—Right?

Three days after word spread that Kylie Jenner and Tyga were back together and two days after he moved into her house, Kylie referred to Tyga as her “husband.” She’s trolling us for sure, but it is our duty to report these things. And so we do.

The big reveal came as all things Kylie do on Snapchat. She was at a nail salon and looking at a gold-embossed black nail when she said — in a voice cute enough to destroy all your hopes and dreams — “this reminds me of my husband.”

We’re going to go ahead and assume this is a reference to her newly minted cohabitation status and not a quicky marriage, but who knows? She could ride this thing through the holiday weekend. Watch the offending Snap below.