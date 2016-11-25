11 Times Kylie Was Brigitte Bardot

Insanely big hair, pillowy lips, eyes ever done up with dark liner and lots of mascara: We could be talking about Kylie Jenner. We could also be talking about Brigitte Bardot. In fact, it seems as though Jenner may very well be casually studying Bardot’s elevated sense of style from afar, taking quite a few pages out of her vintage playbook and bringing them to life in a modern way.
Back in Bardot’s day, she preened herself in gilded mirrors; today, Jenner checks herself out with an iPhone (while taking a selfie in a giant mirror). Bardot was partial to posing with her platinum blonde hair full of volume and framing her face just so; Jenner has been photographed doing the exact same thing. They might not be total twins, but it’s clear that Jenner has definitely seen a photo or two of Bardot—and she liked what she saw.
Bardot was born in Paris and grew up taking ballet lessons, which eventually led to modeling and acting. Jenner, as we all know, was born in Los Angeles and grew up starring on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which eventually led to her own makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, as well as widespread fame and obsessively followed social media accounts. And though Bardot may only have 28.4 thousand followers on Twitter (she’s 82 years old and has Twitter, though, so give her some credit) to Jenner’s 18.5 million, Bardot is one of the biggest style icons of the 20th century, and still influences mainstream fashion and beauty choices today.
Jenner knows full well that she’s a huge influencer, which means that she 100 percent looks at those who came before her for inspiration—it’s a rite of passage. When asked how it feels to be a “worldwide style and beauty icon for generation Z” in an interview for Paper, Jenner acknowledged her reign. “It’s really crazy,” she said. “I never really think about it until I’ll do a hair color and then I’ll see all my fans in the same hair color. It’s just crazy how much influence I have. It’s cool.”
But what about those who came before her? So—we started combing through old pics of Bardot and more recent shots of Jenner in search of crossover, and we have to say: In some cases, the resemblance is striking. Click through to discover 11 times Kylie Jenner fully was Brigitte Bardot.
Brigitte Bardot
In Two Weeks in September, setting a pink-haired precedent in a short strawberry wig.
instagram / @brigittebardotbb
Kylie Jenner
Same smoldering look. Same dark eyes. And was Brigitte wearing a Kylie Lip Kit?! Those lips look shockingly similar.
instagram / @kyliejenner
Brigitte Bardot
Circa 1960s, channeling epic cool-girl chic.
instagram / @brigittebardotbb
Kylie Jenner
instagram / @kyliejenner
Brigitte Bardot
OG rose gold. (OK, maybe it's just the lighting, but—whatever.)
instagram
Kylie Jenner
They're both doing that thing with their arm! Also, other than the super-done eyebrows, Kylie's makeup is almost the same as Brigitte's here.
instagram / @kyliejenner
Brigitte Bardot
Taking a little stroll in St. Tropez.
instagram / @brigittebardotbb
Kylie Jenner
OK, so this is in Turks and Caicos, not St. Tropez. And Kylie's not wearing two braids, though she's been seen rocking the double braid many a time. But both women really like to get, uh, cheeky—though Kylie definitely wins the prize. If there is a prize for this.
instagram / @kyliejenner
Brigitte Bardot
Just working the wall, NBD.
instagram / @brigittebardotbb
Kylie Jenner
Oh, don't worry, Brigitte: Kylie knows all about working a wall too.
instagram / @kyliejenner
Brigitte Bardot
While filming Shalako in 1968, feeling herself in a fancy mirror.
instagram / @brigittebardotbb
Kylie Jenner
Feeling herself in a fancy iPhone. (See: nearly identical hair, lips.)
instagram / @kyliejenner
Brigitte Bardot
Big lips. Vacant stare. Wait, we've seen this recently…
Getty
Kylie Jenner
Sup, Brigitte. Er, Kylie. Swap out the bangs for a hat with little eyeballs on it and add an iPhone, and we've basically got the same image.
instagram / @kyliejenner
Brigitte Bardot
Please note the slightly confused look, cocked head, and pouty lips.
instagram / @kushlas_by_sanaer
Kylie Jenner
Yup: Once again, Ms. Jenner is channeling B.B.
instagram / @kyliejennerhair
Brigitte Bardot
Wherein Brigitte Bardot wears a fur coat and rakes her right hand through her hair, fingers spread apart like a comb, with bleach blonde hair parted at the top of her head.
instagram / @brigittebardotbb
Kylie Jenner
Wherein Kylie Jenner wears a fur coat and rakes her right hand through her hair, fingers spread apart like a comb, with bleach blonde hair parted at the top of her head.
instagram / @kyliejenner
Brigitte Bardot
instagram
Kylie Jenner
instagram / @kyliejenner
Brigitte Bardot
Last, but certainly not least, here's Brigitte barely wearing a top, with bedroom eyes and voluminous hair.
instagram / @brigittebardotbb
Kylie Jenner
And here's Kylie in the same exact look, with the same exact look on her face. It's official: When Kylie Jenner grows up, she wants to be Brigitte Bardot. With chickens. As she told Interview, “When I’m, like, 30, I want to go off the map, have a family, and live in Malibu with a farm, and just raise my own chickens." With Bardot hair.
instagram / @kyliejenner