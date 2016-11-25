11 Times Kylie Was Brigitte Bardot

Insanely big hair, pillowy lips, eyes ever done up with dark liner and lots of mascara: We could be talking about Kylie Jenner. We could also be talking about Brigitte Bardot. In fact, it seems as though Jenner may very well be casually studying Bardot’s elevated sense of style from afar, taking quite a few pages out of her vintage playbook and bringing them to life in a modern way.

Back in Bardot’s day, she preened herself in gilded mirrors; today, Jenner checks herself out with an iPhone (while taking a selfie in a giant mirror). Bardot was partial to posing with her platinum blonde hair full of volume and framing her face just so; Jenner has been photographed doing the exact same thing. They might not be total twins, but it’s clear that Jenner has definitely seen a photo or two of Bardot—and she liked what she saw.

Bardot was born in Paris and grew up taking ballet lessons, which eventually led to modeling and acting. Jenner, as we all know, was born in Los Angeles and grew up starring on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which eventually led to her own makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, as well as widespread fame and obsessively followed social media accounts. And though Bardot may only have 28.4 thousand followers on Twitter (she’s 82 years old and has Twitter, though, so give her some credit) to Jenner’s 18.5 million, Bardot is one of the biggest style icons of the 20th century, and still influences mainstream fashion and beauty choices today.

Jenner knows full well that she’s a huge influencer, which means that she 100 percent looks at those who came before her for inspiration—it’s a rite of passage. When asked how it feels to be a “worldwide style and beauty icon for generation Z” in an interview for Paper, Jenner acknowledged her reign. “It’s really crazy,” she said. “I never really think about it until I’ll do a hair color and then I’ll see all my fans in the same hair color. It’s just crazy how much influence I have. It’s cool.”

But what about those who came before her? So—we started combing through old pics of Bardot and more recent shots of Jenner in search of crossover, and we have to say: In some cases, the resemblance is striking. Click through to discover 11 times Kylie Jenner fully was Brigitte Bardot.