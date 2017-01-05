Breaking: Kylie Jenner Eats Rice for Breakfast

At this point, we expect scandalous things from Kylie Jenner: half-naked photo shoots, over-the-top videos with her boyfriend, Tyga, and as many belfies as you could ever dream of. We do not, however, expect her to say that she eats rice for breakfast. But—surprise! She does.

While Gigi Hadid is out there eating beans for breakfast, Jenner’s eating rice. She said so on her app in a new post about her favorite meal to make Tyga, or, as she likes to call him, “T.” Titled “My Breakfast of Champions,” Jenner explains that there are just three simple ingredients in her favorite breakfast, which she makes on the daily: turkey sausage, eggs, and pre-cooked rice.

“I’m sure you guys can tell from my Snaps, but I’m pretty damn domestic,” she wrote. “I seriously love being home and cooking for my friends and family, especially breakfast. I make the same meal every morning because it’s amazing and it’s T’s favorite. He always asks for it! It’s so easy, anyone can do it!!!”

Thing is, Jenner just said that she wouldn’t be posting herself on her app anymore, thanks to an errant post that went up about her sex life with T that she hadn’t approved. So—the million dollar question here is: Who wrote the recipe, which starts, “I cook the eggs and rice together in a pan (sometimes I add cheese too)”? Great mysteries, folks. Great, great mysteries.