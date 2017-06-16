Kylie Jenner Trolled Us Again by Going Braless Under Her Sweatshirt Necklace

After Kylie Jenner was roasted to oblivion for Snapchatting herself in what appeared to be a sweatshirt necklace, we thought the 19-year-old would immediately take the the rag off, douse it in gasoline, and burn it for no human being to ever see again. Not quite. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star trolled us all by wearing the look out—and on top of that, she went braless.

Now, we’re not saying that going braless is a fashion crime. Kylie isn’t the first person to free the nipple these days. (Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid are all frequent nipple free-ers.) We’re just shook by the fact that Kylie, against the collective wish of the Internet, chose to wear her half sweatshirt again—to her niece North West’s 4th birthday party, we might add.

If you haven’t been keeping up with the Kardashians, here’s what you missed. Yesterday, cameras caught Kylie heading to Ruby’s Diner in Los Angeles for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s daughter’s bday celebration. Her outfit was typical Kylie casual: ripped jeans, a tight-fitting tank top, and a Gucci backpack (because you gotta have something the kids can’t afford.)

To spice things up, Kylie paired the look with her *infamous* sweatshirt necklace and decided to forgo the bra.

Now, we know she’s trolling us because A. There’s no way Kylie wasn’t aware of the Internet collectively hating that sweater (plus, we doubt her sisters are fans, either) and B. If you want to show off your nips while wearing a sweatshirt, you might as well chop off the bottom two thirds.

Though we’re still not fans of the look (sorry, Ky), we gotta hand it to Kylie for playing us like a fool.