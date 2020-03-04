Kylie Jenner Does Not Appreciate Trolls Coming For Her Feet in This Bikini Photo

Do not come for Kylie’s feet. Kylie Jenner responded to body-shaming over her toes in a bikini photo on her Instagram Story, and NGL, her response is low-key epic. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s feet found themselves amid some controversy on Tuesday, March 3, after Kylie posted some photos of her, Stormi and Kendall Jenner on vacation in the Bahamas.

After fans criticized a specific photo where Kylie was barefoot in a swimsuit with Kendall, the Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her Instagram Stories to respond to the toe hate. “Everyone wants to come for my f—ing toes,” Kylie said in a video of her wiggling white-painted toenails on a rug. ““By the way, I have cute ass feet, and I broke this middle toe in middle school, and there’s nothing you can do about a broken toe, so it just had to heal how it wanted to heal.”

She explained, “So when I flex this up, this little guy is just out of place,” Kylie said, demonstrating the movement. “This is a weird ass video.”

Kylie also used the opportunity to make fun of Kendall’s feet. Later in her Instagram Story, she posted a screenshot of her older sister’s toes, which were flexed to the extreme as she stood on her tippy toes. “Meanwhile!!!!! @KendallJenner,” she wrote. “I’m sorry but wuttttt.”

This isn’t the first time a Kardashian-Jenner has been criticize for their feet. In 2018, Kylie’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, also found herself amid some feet hate after she posted a bikini photo where critics thought she had “Gangrene toes.” Though Kim never responded verbally, the KKW Beauty founder later posted another Instagram with a closeup of her toes where they looked less Gangrene-like.

We really can’t with the internet and the Kardashian-Jenners’ toes. Protect your feet, ladies.