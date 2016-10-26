It May Seem Impossible, but Kylie Jenner Went Even Blonder

Kylie Jenner wasn’t blonde enough already, so she’s gunning to become even blonder. Perhaps she’s hoping to break some sort of record and wind up crowned the blondest woman in the world. Or maybe she’s thinking if she keeps bleaching her hair more, she’ll wind up so blonde she’ll achieve a whole new level of platinum altogether—a hue so bright and magical that only Kylie will be able to fully pull off. It’ll be called Kylie Blonde and it’ll blind anyone who stares directly at it for too long, like the sun.

Whatever she’s going for, she barreled full speed ahead into blonder territory last night, but instead of going to the salon like a normal person, she had her hair done at home, in her kitchen, in the company of good friends. “Roooooots Time,” she posted on Snapchat.

That’s definitely not the only thing she posted on SC last night. Because it is boring when you have bleach in your hair and have to walk around in a big, black salon smock branded with “Redken” across the chest, you have to entertain yourself somehow. So she had makeup artist Ariel Tejada get a lock of hair bleached too, and learned Spanish phrases (a.k.a. “Ariel te amo demasiado”) to parrot back on her Snapchat.

Kitchen counter heart-to-hearts happened, someone ordered deep-fried food and French fries, and the dog filter was used no less than 11 times.

And then she capped it all off with a selfie wrapped in a Tyga embrace. Typical Tuesday at the Jenner estate (at one of the three estates she now owns, we should say). What were you up to?