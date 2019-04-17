Kylie Jenner Looks Straight Out of ‘The Matrix’ in This Outfit, and I’m Into It

The last time I posted a photo on Instagram, I was showing off a DIY crop top I made using an XL mens’ shirt from Goodwill. In Kylie Jenner’s most recent instagram, she’s boasting a sexy ensemble with major secret agent vibes. (There are two kinds of people in this world, and one of them is a billionaire.) The black outfit Kylie Jenner showed off on her latest Instagram posts was more than just a ~lewk~, though. It was a major ~lewk~ (and, uh, if you look closely, actually pretty scandalous!!).

Wearing something “scandalous” isn’t shocking news when it’s about the Kardashian/Jenner fam, but this ensemble is worth mentioning. Kylie Jenner’s Insta shows her posing in an oversized PVC trench coat—with nothing underneath. I don’t even see any undies peeping through, y’all. That isn’t to say she isn’t wearing any, but I wouldn’t be surprised if this is a “naked under the trench coat” situation. But you know what? I’m not even mad about it. The youngest of the Kardashian/Jenners looks like a cool AF secret agent who’s come to save the world (and look sexy doing it). The biggest surprise to me was that Jenner isn’t wearing her signature tiny sunnies. I guess we all move on at some point.

Though they’re not tiny, Jenner’s Alexander Wang sunglasses still make a super chic addition to the ensemble. I mean, what’s a secret agent without a good pair of sunnies? Plus, the Versace leather and PVC heels definitely give the outfit a little somethin’ somethin’. (And when I say that, I mean they add about $662 to the ensemble.) The Versace shoes are still available online, too, so if you have some major cash to spare, you can match our girl Kylie. All you need to complete the ensemble is your favorite translucent raincoat, and you’re practically twinning. But, since I don’t have $600 to throw at some Versace shoes, I’ll just be over here, scouring Goodwill for donated designer.