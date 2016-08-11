StyleCaster
Kylie Jenner Takes Famous Friends on Vacation for Her 19th Birthday

Kylie Jenner Takes Famous Friends on Vacation for Her 19th Birthday

Credit: Instagram | @bellahadid

Kylie Jenner‘s 19th birthday has already been more epic than all of our birthdays combined, but what good is having all that stuff if you don’t have friends to enjoy it with? The best friends, of course, are photogenic friends, so Kylie enlisted a few model pals—Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin—as well as boyfriend Tyga for a getaway on the picture-perfect island of Turks and Caicos.

There is one cloud in the sky, though, and that’s the one hanging over Tyga’s head. People reports he may be detained when he returns to the U.S. after failing to appear in court Tuesday, where he was being sued by a former landlord for owing nearly half a million dollars. The judge has since issued a bench warrant, which means he could potentially be arrested as soon as he gets off the plane.

Still, why worry about tomorrow when today there is white sand, clear water, and blue sky. See the best pics from Kylie’s b-day trip below.

Credit: Instagram | @kyliejenner

Credit: Instagram | @bellahadid

Credit: Instagram | @bellahadid

Credit: Instagram | @haileybaldwin

Credit: Instagram | @kyliejenner

