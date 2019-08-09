Kylie Jenner Does Birthdays Better Than You

Scroll To See More Images

When you’ve built an empire, and you have endless amounts of money at your disposal–there’s no such thing as doing too much. Kylie Jenner’s birthday party details and photos have been extravagant since her soirees first became public in 2013. Though Kylie was never on the MTV series, My Super Sweet 16–her party that year rivaled the lavish affairs that we all grew accustomed to seeing on that show. It included everything from performances from A-list rappers to CELINE bags. However, if we thought Kylie would never top that big blow out–we were sorely mistaken.

From her 21st Barbie-themed birthday–to the lavish gifts bestowed upon her by her family and lover Travis Scott– each year, Kylie has found a way to celebrate her born day in a more epic way. Since the Kylie Cosmetics mogul is set to turn 22 on Aug. 10, we thought this was the perfect time to look back at Kylie’s birthdays, from her 16th fete until today. Just before her 20th birthday, Kylie told E!, “Usually I go on a trip every year, and I like to do something special and big.” Though we’re still not over her stunning glittery pink ensemble from last year, Kylie’s plans for ushering in 22 will legitimately rock your boat. We’re just going to post up and wait for the Instagram photos to hit our feed.

Trust us; Kylie can’t be outdone.

Sweet 16 in Wonderland

Kylie’s history of massive birthday parties began with her 16th. The youngest KarJenner celebrated her Sweet 16 in Los Angeles wearing a leather high-waisted skirt and crop top. Her red lip was the icing on the cake. The entertainment at her party that year was legendary. Mama Kris Jenner convinced both Drake and Big Sean to perform. Getting Mr. Aubrey Graham to the stage was a massive surprise for the Kylie Skin mogul.

The entire KarJenner clan showed up wearing black and white for the Alice and Wonderland-themed event. Of course, the soiree would not be complete without the signature black and white photo booth. Kylie’s photos carried the date–Aug. 17, 2013, and the saying, “We’re all MAD here.”

Since the party was a week after Kylie’s actual birthday–she had a mini celebration prior which included a CELINE bags and frosted cake with sparklers.

A Hella Wild 17

Things got a little crazy for Kylie’s 17th birthday in 2014. Though Stormi’s mama didn’t post any photos of her soiree on social media–TMZ was quick to spill some tea about her big day. It was clear that Kylie was done being called the baby sister. According to TMZ–Kylie spent her wild 17 with her then-boyfriend Tyga though the pair weren’t exactly official–because she was underage (Ick)–Tyga threw Kylie a massive party at his house.

Guests included Kylie’s big sister, Kendall– Chris Brown, The Game, and Justin Bieber. Justin sang “Happy Birthday” to the birthday girl. A day later Kylie tweeted–“Thank u everyone & T for the cake & JB for singing happy bday to me. I love u guys.” Kylie later had a more family-friendly party at Nobu Malibu.

Barely Legal In Québec

Back in 2015–Kylie began her 18th birthday in the best way–by giving back. She dropped off a massive cart of gifts to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Later, she headed out to The Nice Guy in West Hollywood for dinner with her girls. Her guests included her then-bestie Jordyn Woods, Justine Skye, Caitlyn Jenner, and her big sis, Kendall Jenner. Afterward–the guests headed to the infamous Bootsy Bellows on Sunset Boulevard.

However, if you thought dinner and some clubbing was the only thing Kylie did for her 18th birthday–then you haven’t been paying attention. That weekend–Kylie and her krew also jetted off to Montreal, Québec where the massive outdoor club Beaclub (yes that’s the actual name) hosted an 18 birthday party fete for Kylie and a hundred of her fans.

High key–we’re sure she was paid to be there. According to Kylie’s Snapchats and videos from the party–the birthday girl arrived by helicopter and was immediately whisked off to the VIP section which was shut in by an iron gate and massive security guards. LMAO.

At one point, Kylie did throw some T-shirts into the crowd before she left for the evening. Honestly, being a celeb sounds like a drag.

A 19-year-old beach bae

It looks like after her 18th adventure in Québec–Kylie was going to spend her 19th birthday in 2016 just how SHE wanted to. She jetted off to Turks and Caicos with her sister, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Justine Skye, Jordyn Woods, and her then-boyfriend Tyga.

The group lounged around on a private yacht splashed around in the water, got sandy on the beach and laid out on the deck, soaking up some rays. It all looked extremely relaxing and super fun.

The sweetest surprise party

Though we didn’t know it at the time–Kylie was already pregnant with Stormi by the time her 20th birthday rolled around. Instead of a massive blowout she told E!, “This year I’m just feeling family vibes, I just want to be around my family and my friends, and just do something cute.”

However, her big day didn’t exactly turn out to be lowkey.

Her family threw her a lavish surprise party which consisted of chocolate fountains and ice sculptures of Kylie’s nude body. The billionaire was shocked to walk into the soiree after watching her boo Travis Scott perform in concert with Kendrick Lamar.

People reported that there were balloons that spelled out Kylie–a cake with a goofy photo of Kylie on it and lots of fun. Travis gifted the mother of his child with a diamond butterfly necklace.

Back in the spotlight for 21

Finally–Kylie Jenner became super legal in 2018 and after nearly a year in hiding while she was pregnant with Stormi–she made sure to celebrate in a significant way.

The entire KarJenner fam showed up and showed out for Kylie’s extra AF 21st birthday party. Also on the guest list was Bella Hadid and The Weeknd (hangs head in sadness) Ashley Benson, Cara Delevingne, Winnie Harlow, and Sophia Hutchins. The party was a Barbie-themed fete with Kylie rocking numerous pink ensembles including a LaBourjoisie jumpsuit covered in pink Swarovski-crystals to offset her platinum blonde hair. There was a full bar, of course, and all of the bartenders wore T-shirts with Kylie’s Forbes cover declaring her the world’s youngest self-made billionaire.

There was a massive mural of Kylie and all of her friends and family, a pink ball bit, and an epic speech delivered by Mama Kris about her youngest baby. The decor included tons of floral arrangements in pink and gold and a massive number 21 highlighted in the center of the room.

Now for the most important things–the food. In addition to the cake which included a face planted Barbie wearing Kylie’s outfit, there was bite-sized cheeseburgers, macaroni and cheese, and tuna tar tar.

Don Julio 1942 tequila and Jello-shots were also served. A source later said, “[Kylie] was definitely letting lose, dancing and drinking the entire night.”

Diving into 22

We don’t think Kylie can top her 21st birthday–but with everything, we’ve seen so far, she’s damn sure going to try. Kylie kicked off her birthday week with the most stunning surprise from her love Travis Scott. She came home to see every inch of the first floor of her home covered in rose petals. She posted the cutest video of Stormi playing in the petals captioning it, “My house is covered in ROSES! @travisscott and it’s not even my birthday yet!!!!! Omg ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️😭😭😭😭.” The Astroworld rapper’s pre-bday gift cost $50,000-$60,000 according to Creative Director of Birch Event Design Josh Spiegel.

“Assuming the foyer is 2000 square feet, it would take approximately 16,000 roses to cover the area appropriately,” he told Elite Daily. “If the square foot assumption is correct, this extravagant gift would cost approximately $50,000-$60,000.” It was also super time consuming and took about 8-hours to create. Trav left a note with the roses that read, “Happy Birthday! We’re just getting started. Love you!!!!”

But that’s only the beginning. Kylie has rented a $250 million “super-yacht” called “Tranquility” that is the size of a football field and cost $1.2 million per week to rent. Kylie, Travis, and Stormi along with Mama Kris Jenner and a group of others are already in Italy on the boat which will sail around the Mediterranean.

Tranquility is equipped with room for 22 guests, has 10 cabins, a helipad, a sauna, a beauty salon, a movie theater, a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, and a steam room. It’s also fully loaded with 29-person staff.

The real tea, however, is that as Kylie and her krew boarded the plane, a massive white dress was loaded on the jet with them. Could this mean wedding bells?

We’re not 100% sure, but we do know that we are pressed for these 22nd birthday photos.