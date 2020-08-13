Kylie Jenner’s Balmain Birthday Dress Has More Jewels Than A Royal Tiara

The Kardashian/Jenner family is known for plenty of things, but subtlety is definitely not one of them. Nude photoshoots, jaw-dropping gowns, giant mansions—their extravagance knows no bounds. And this summer is no exception. It should come as no surprise that the youngest of the clan practically broke Instagram yesterday when she uploaded a photo of herself wearing a genuinely blingy, jewel-covered little number. Behold: Kylie Jenner’s Balmain birthday dress.

Presented to Jenner by the creative director of Balmain himself, Olivier Rousteing, this bejeweled birthday dress is unlike anything we’ve seen before—including all the royal family’s tiaras combined. Happy birthday to her, right? Kylie Jenner is never one to keep things low-key, so this over-the-top look is definitely something we might expect for the mogul’s birthday. Not even Queen Elizabeth’s most jewel-covered crown could outshine this Balmain stunner.

Frankly, we’re just hoping some kind of elaborate KarJenner photoshoot took place so we can see the dress from every single possible angle (while staring into our closets and sighing, of course, because who can top that?).

If you got a peak at her Instagram stories, too, you really get to see the dress up-close. Jenner may have used a glittery filter, but the effect is still there. Structured bodice, incredibly unique design and details for days? The dress doesn’t even come close to our last birthday ensembles. Of course, we don’t casually receive Balmain dresses as gifts for turning 23, either.

This look comes only a couple days after Kylie Jenner’s actual birthday, where she sported a dress bedazzled with her age in Roman numerals. (NBD!!!) So, it’s safe to say that the mogul is having herself a lavish week-long celebration. As a relatively new billionaire, she can definitely afford to go a bit wild for her birthday—or any occasion, really. (Anyone remember Stormiworld? Never forget.)

Yes, once again Kylie Jenner drops a major lewk on Instagram. We’ll know the world has officially ended when she doesn’t upload all her incredibly elaborate looks. Until then, seems like even the overwhelming events of 2020 can’t stop Kylie Jenner from being, well, Kylie Jenner.