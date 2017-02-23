Kylie Jenner Says Her Biggest Beauty Secret Is Water

Kylie Jenner has mostly likely had some “help” in becoming the gorge 19-year-old that she is today, and that’s her business, really—no one’s knocking her for that. However, it is in our power to give her a bit of side-eye when it comes to the reveal of what the reality darling claims is her “biggest beauty secret” ever: water.

Wait a minute, wasn’t that Jennifer Aniston’s thing? And if so, didn’t Kylie learn last year why stealing from others is kind of bad? Anyway, back to the point.

“The key to good skin is more than just slathering on moisturizer and staying out of the sun,” Jenner expressed via official her app. “Water is so important to keep your skin glowing from the inside out. So that’s why I’m doing this huge giveaway and giving 14 people a year’s supply of FIJI Water!!!”

Ah, so it’s a contest for expensive water! Got it! Now, it all makes sense… in the sense that it doesn’t in the slightest (at least when it comes to Ms. Jenner).

Now look, girl, we are all for promoting simple and effective ways to stay looking flawless, but if you seriously expect us to believe that water is the sole cause for your, erm, ample assets, then maybe you’re in the market for a bridge that this guy is currently selling—and there’s water underneath it, too! #Winning