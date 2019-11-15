Kylie Jenner Is Serving Bikini Body Looks On Her Beachy Girls Trip & We Can’t Take It

First of all, it’s freezing here, so we’re feeling incredibly left out by Kylie Jenner’s beach vacation bikini photos. Oh, the luxury of being a KarJenner—one where taking a midweek trip to some tropical island is just another day in the life! I wish. For now, we can live vicariously through Kylie and her post-Jordyn-Woods-drama girl squad, which includes besties Stassie Karanikolaou, Sofia Richie, Yris Palmer, and Victoria Villarroel. (Only one burning question: Seriously, how do we infiltrate this squad and get all the tropical vacation invites?)

I’m unsure about that last point, but what we do know—at least according to KarJenner insiders, E! News—is that Kylie and crew‘s beachy getaway is in Turks and Caicos. According to a source, “Everyone is planning on relaxing and being low-key.” Well, that sure is one way to cure the winter blues.

“There isn’t much to do on the island besides hangout on the beach, pool, eat and drink,” E!’s source added. “All the girls love having ‘girl time’ together catching up, and they are enjoying hanging out with Stormi and Yris’ daughter.” Aw! Mega cute—this isn’t just a big girls trip, then. Looks like Kylie is taking any opportunity to bond with her mini-me.

Of course, that doesn’t mean she’s shying away from updating us all with bikini looks that are, shall we say…too hot to handle. In a series of photos posted to her Instagram page, Kylie poses in a fuego bikini (yep—there are flames on it!) “happy place,” she captioned the flick with an idyllic, palm tree backdrop. Her big sis Khloé Kardashian commented on the post, “She strikes again.” Yup Koko, we agree. Kylie really didn’t have to snap like this, but she did!

As for friends Sofia and Stassie, they’re posting their own takes on Turks and Caicos’ slice of “heaven.” Sofia posed beachfront in a gorgeous white swimsuit, bathed in golden hour glow for a photo she posted on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Stassie focused less on the gorgeous natural scenery and more on her own backdrop, if you catch my drift.

The result? We know these girls are up to a stellar time.