Kylie Jenner’s Sexy Beach Look Has the Most Dramatic Sleeves I’ve Ever Seen

Scroll To See More Images

Whenever I go to the beach, I’m typically in some sort of swimsuit worn under an XL men’s shirt from Goodwill, paired with oversized sunnies and my entire body slathered in sunscreen. That’s what I wear to the beach, but as for the Kardashian/Jenner family, I don’t know why I’d expect anything resembling normalcy. Kylie Jenner wore a dress at the beach on Monday—or, TBH, whenever the Instagram photos were taken. Is time even real?—that is legitimately one of the most dramatic looks I’ve ever seen. It’s not so much that the ensemble looked like something from the Met Gala red carpet, but it was the fact that Jenner wore this dress with huge sleeves on the beach. Yes, dramatic and impractical, but also very badass.

The entrepreneur seriously looks ethereal as she floats around the beach, waving sleeves bigger than her entire body. I’m honestly amazed those sleeves weren’t holding her down the whole time. They’re huge and extra AF, and I love it.

Then, Jenner holds up a camera to herself. Is she vlogging? Doing it just for the ‘gram? Maybe we’ll never know. Whatever she’s doing, though, I love looking at it.

And, of course, what would a Kylie Jenner beach photoshoot be without an actual chair—not even a beach chair—to sit in dramatically? Yes, the photo is incredible, but at what cost? Jenner isn’t even facing the ocean to witness the beautiful view! What a giver.

The reality star ended her photo journey with this final, oddly religious photo of herself holding out her arms (and the huge-ass sleeves) toward the ocean. If there wasn’t already a religion based on Kylie Jenner, there probably is now.

After seeing all the photos on Instagram of this dramatic look, I was convinced that the dress Jenner wore would cost two months rent. However, the TLZ L’FEMME dress rings in at $175, so you, too, can sport the most intense sleeves known to man. I can only hope that someone purchases this dress and does an equally dramatic beach photoshoot in it. (Maybe that person is me. Stay tuned.)

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.