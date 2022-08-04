Kylie Jenner’s Barbiecore Look Deserves A Round of Applause

Scroll To See More Images

These days, it’s rare to see a paparazzi photo of Kylie Jenner out and about in a full street-style look. The reality star’s biggest fashion moments have been reserved for red carpets and her Instagram account but when we do see Kylie Jenner step out, it’s all hands on deck. Literally. Kylie Jenner is embracing Barbiecore—and her latest look deserves a round of applause.

If you’re not familiar with Barbiecore, let me break it down for you. Everyone is channeling Barbie’s energy and wearing hot pink. Designers like Valentino have created head-to-toe pink looks and when I say everyone is wearing them, I mean everyone—Florence Pugh, Anne Hathaway, Billy Porter, Gigi Hadid and Kim Kardashian are amongst the multitude of celebrities rocking the bright hue and now, we can add Kylie Jenner to the list. I plan on keeping a running list of every celeb that embraces Barbiecore until the highly anticipated Barbie movie staring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling hits theaters in 2023.

Kylie Jenner may have just rocked the most unique iteration of the trend thus far. Jenner wore a hot pink top and black mini skirt combo (Barbie would approve) out in London today. At first glance, the outfit looks deceptively simple until you realize that there are hands all over it—and it goes beyond the level of a DIY hand print project Stormi could make.

The hot pink top included 3D monochrome handprints wrapping around Jenner’s waist, giving the illusion that someone is standing behind her wearing gloves. If you look closely, you’ll see that her black mini skirt has the same effect with a black set of hands resting on Jenner’s hips. Jenner has been loving cheeky body-part-themed apparel lately and this look was an excellent sequel to the nipple print bikini she recently posted on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner is constantly switching up her hair and makeup and right now she’s opting for ultra-long locks which she wore tied up in a high ponytail. She accessorized the look with clear PVC stilettos and a small black top handle bag.

And of course, having her daughter Stormi Webster by her side is much cuter than an accessory could ever be. Like mother, like daughter, Stormi was dressed for a fashionable paparazzi run-in. Stormi wore a leather halter tank top (I’m sensing a fall trend alert!) with baggy jeans and sneakers. She even accessorized the look with a baby-sized black Coperni bag.

The Kardashian-Jenner crew clearly has a new generation of fashionistas on their hands. In case you missed it, Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, had a full week of coordinating looks at Paris Couture week in July. They took their high-fashion ensembles to the next level and even wore matching nose rings.

Between the matching outfits and the mother-daughter TikTok accounts, it won’t be long until the new era of Kardashian-Jenner-Disick children helps determine the next biggest fashion trends. Watch out Bella Hadid, it looks like new street-style queens are on the rise!