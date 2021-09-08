Kylie Might’ve Already Revealed Her 2nd Baby’s Gender—Here’s Whether She’s Having a Boy or a Girl

Ever since she confirmed she’s pregnant, fans have been dying to know Kylie Jenner’s baby’s sex. Many have taken it upon themselves to search the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s social media pages for potential clues—and it looks like they’ve actually found some.

Kylie, 24, confirmed she’s expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott, 30, on Tuesday, September 7. The on-again, off-again couple shared the news of their pregnancy in the sweetest way, with Kylie posting a home video to her Instagram late Tuesday evening. The video featured moments from the early weeks of her second pregnancy—including clips featuring the positive result of her pregnancy test, her first ultrasound visit and the day she told her mom, Kris Jenner, the good news. In the clip, Kylie’s 3-year-old daughter Stormi, whom she shares with Travis, surprised momager Kris, 65, with an envelope that contained her sonogram images from her ultrasound appointment. “Stormi, we’re gonna have a baby! This is one of the happiest days of my life,” Kris said, with tears in her eyes.

After watching the heartfelt clip, some eagle-eyed fans noticed some details that may hint at Kylie’s due date—and it has to do with Kris’ pajamas, of all things! “Kris is wearing them when Kylie tells her she’s pregnant, and I’m presuming this was around week 6 of Kylie’s pregnancy,” a Reddit user wrote following the clip’s upload, according to Us Weekly. “Kim posted the pic linked above in her Mother’s Day story on May 9th, it was a video of Kris opening presents so she was wearing those pajamas that day, It would also make sense that Kylie would tell Kris on Mother’s Day as her gift!”

The social media user continued, “If this was ~week 6, the first day of Kylie’s pregnancy would’ve been March 28. This puts her at about 23 weeks along, making her due date January!” Now that’s some expert-level sleuthing.

Of course, there’s more. Fans have already come up with a theory as to whether Kylie is expecting a boy or a girl. Just weeks before Kylie confirmed she’s pregnant with her second child, the beauty mogul took to Instagram to share a photo of her daughter Stormi. She captioned the post “favorite girl. 💙” Naturally, the blue heart emoji led several fans to believe that Kylie is expecting a baby boy, with many taking to the comments to weigh in.

“Waiting for the “blue for boy? 💙” and “she’s ur fave girl coz ur having a boy?” commented one social media user. Another wrote, “so you’re saying “it’s a boy” 💙🕵🏻‍♀️,” while a third added, “so it’s a boy then.” To make matters more convincing, the Kylie Cosmetics official Instagram page happened to comment on the post too. Can you guess what color emojis they decided to use? Blue, of course! The beauty page dropped two blue-heart emojis, along with a single sparkle emoji. For many fans, that’s all the confirmation they needed—but we’ll obviously have to wait to see if Kylie confirms otherwise.

