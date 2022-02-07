Kylie’s Family Might’ve Just Revealed Her Baby’s Name—Here’s What They’re Calling Her Newborn

Ever since announcing the birth of her second child, fans have been curious to know Kylie Jenner’s baby name. So, what is the newest addition to the KarJenner family called?

While Kylie Jenner’s baby name remained a mystery when she first announced the exciting news, her friends and family members seemed to hint at her baby’s name. The mother of two also appeared to confirm her baby’s gender. “2/2/22,” she captioned a black-and-white snapshot of herself cradling her baby’s wrist, along with a blue heart emoji, seemingly revealing that she gave birth to a baby boy after months of fan speculation. Following the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s announcement, a rep confirmed to People that Kylie did, in fact, welcome a son with her partner, Travis Scott. The couple also share a daughter, Stormi Webster, who turned 4 years old just one day before her baby brother was born.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed in September 2021 that she was expecting her second child with Scott in a 90-second Instagram video. As soon as news of Kylie’s pregnancy broke, fans quickly began to come up with their theories as to whether the entrepreneur was expecting a boy or a girl—and what their name might be. Now that we know Kylie’s baby gender, there’s only one more question to answer. Keep on reading below for everything we know about Kylie Jenner’s baby name.

What is Kylie Jenner’s baby named?

While Kylie Jenner’s baby name wasn’t revealed right when the beauty mogul announced her son’s birth, her friends and family did start dropping some major clues about what they’re calling the little one. Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, was among the first to hint at her grandson’s name when she commented the following on Kylie’s announcement post: “Angel Pie.” The comment led fans to believe that Kylie’s second baby may be named Angel or Angelo, or another heavenly name like Halo.

Of course, one comment alone isn’t enough to spark a strong theory; but Kris wasn’t the only one to hint at this heavenly name. Older sister Kim Kardashian also dropped a suggestive comment, which included an angel baby emoji.

Meanwhile, Kylie’s bestie Stassie Karanikolaou hinted at the name Angel again, writing, “angel baby,” along with a heart emoji. Celebrity makeup artist Ariel Tejada weighed in too, commenting, “Can’t wait to meet the little angel,” with another angel baby emoji. While it’s possible Kylie Jenner’s baby name isn’t actually Angel, these comments definitely had fans convinced!

