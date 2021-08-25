Kylie Jenner Wants Her 2nd Baby to Be as Close to Stormi as She Is With Kendall

Mama Kylie and auntie Kendall. Kylie Jenner wants baby no. 2 to be as close to her first child, Stormi, as the Kylie Cosmetics founder is to her older sister, Kendall Jenner.

A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, August 25, that Kylie and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, have been trying for a second baby for “almost a year” because she wants Stormi and her sibling to be close in age. “She and Travis have been trying for many months … to get pregnant again,” the insider said. “Kylie really wanted her siblings to be close in age because she feels so close to Kendall and wants that for Stormi.” The source also noted that Kylie and Travis are “beyond thrilled” to be pregnant again.

News broke of Kylie’s pregnancy on Friday, August 20. A source told Page Six at the time that Kylie’s family—including her mom, Kris Jenner, and her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner—are “thrilled” about her baby news. Kylie and Travis, who started dating in April 2017 and broke up in October 2019 before reuniting in May 2021. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Stormi, in February 2018.

The Kylie’s exact due date is unclear, but a source told People on August 20 that the Kylie is already a “few months along” and has a “cute” baby bump. “Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited,” the insider said. “She has been wanting to give [daughter] Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.” The source also noted that Kylie has been “enjoying her pregnancy in private.”

Kylie’s baby news comes after she revealed in a YouTube video in January 2020 that she “can’t wait to have more babies” and that she envisions “for sure having four kids” but doesn’t “have a timeline” for when she wants them. In April 2021, she told her friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, in an Instagram Live that she actually wants seven children, but not until much later. “I want seven kids down the line, but not right now,” she said at the time. “Pregnancy is just not a joke, it’s a serious thing and it’s hard. I’m not ready for that just yet.”

A day before news broke of Kylie’s pregnancy, her dad, Caitlyn Jenner, leaked to TMZ that she had a grandchild “in the oven” but wouldn’t confirm who. As fans remember, Kylie kept her pregnancy a secret when she was expecting her first child, Stormi Webster, in 2018. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series finale in June, Kylie explained why she didn’t confirm her pregnancy until after she had given birth.

“I shared so much of my life,” Kylie said. “I was also really young when I got pregnant, and it was just a lot for me personally. I didn’t know how I would bring that to the public too and have everyone’s opinion. I think it was just something that I needed to go through by myself.

Kim also suggested that the decision was made to keep Kylie and her baby safe. “There were times when we would be driving and pregnant, and paparazzi would almost crash into our cars because they just wanted a picture,” Kim said. “Kylie really wanted to, I think, protect her safety, the baby, and have that just be a private moment.”

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

