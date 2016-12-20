StyleCaster
A Day in the Life of Kylie Jenner’s Assistant

by
Photo: Getty

For many, the idea of being Kylie Jenner’s assistant might sound like a dream come true. For one lucky young lady, it’s her daily reality—and she shared what it’s really like. Personal assistant Victoria Villarroel, 24, opened up on Jenner’s app.

“Five years ago, I started working at her mom’s company, Jenner Communications, and I would see Kylie there all the time ’cause it was her mom’s company,” Villarroel said in a video. About a year ago, Kylie hired her. “They just took me,” she said. “It’s work but it’s fun.”

In case you were wondering if Villarroel has had the chance to hang with Kylie—if she mixes biz with pleasure—the answer is a resounding yes. “Victoria is more than my assistant,” Jenner said on her website. “We’ve really grown so close and I consider her one of my best friends. She’s so cute!”

As it turns out, there are some serious perks to being Jenner’s assistant. For example, Jenner assisted Villarroel’s now-fiancé, Marco Lobo, surprise her with a proposal at Malibu Rocky Oaks Estate Vineyards over the weekend. Go ahead—commence jealousy now, we won’t tell. Watch the full video below.

