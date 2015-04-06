Kylie Jenner Wants Haters to ‘Calm Down’ About That Blacklight Photo Shoot

Kylie Jenner attracted even more attention than usual over the weekend—but this time it was for a seriously wrong reason. The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister shared a picture to Instagram of a recent photo shoot in which she was shown wearing dark facial makeup. She captioned the pic: “What I wish I looked like all the time.”

It didn’t take long for many of the 17-year-old reality star’s 20 million followers to voice their outrage, calling out Jenner for going “blackface” on the shoot. Kylie quickly deleted the snap, and replaced it with another photo, which she captioned, “This is a black light and neon lights people lets all calm down @marcelocantuphoto @joycebonelli @chrisdylanhair @hubblestudio.”

While the caption certainly isn’t exactly the most sensitive response to her fans’ fury, Kylie also took to Twitter to clarify.

“so just got the time to head on social media lol.. The photographer used a black light & neon lights for those photos,” she tweeted, adding, “Yes, In another world I wish I could have pink hair & blue eyes & covered in sparkles.”

