Kylie Jenner Is Ringing In Fall With This Affordable Candle From Amazon

Nothing says it’s fall, y’all quite like filling your home with autumnal candles. I’m talking packing the place with pumpkin spice, cinnamon, and nutmeg scents to the extent where anybody who enters your residence has no choice but to cozy up on the couch and watch the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special (with a hot cocoa bomb, of course).

It seems like Kylie Jenner is on the same wave length. The star posted an Insta slideshow that’s giving us Major Pinterest Energy. In it, she included shots of her pumpkin-clad tabletops, Halloween-inspired desserts, and, perhaps the most shocking, a fall-scented candle from Amazon.

Are we shocked that the billionaire shops for affordable fall candles on Amazon like the rest of us? Yes. But that must mean this one is so good, it beats out the pricey luxury alternatives on the market.

The candle photographed is from Sweet Water Decor’s store. According to the brand, it has apple cider, cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg scent notes. So, basically, it’s the exact smell you would want in your home this fall.

Sweet Water Decor Hello Fall Candle

Along with smelling like the coziest fall Sunday in the history of time, this large 11-ounce candle has an incredible aesthetic look to it. The subtle coloring and the trendy font make it ideal for placing atop your dining room table, or using as the centerpiece of your bedroom nightstands. Style it like Kylie and place it next to framed photos for a truly professional look.

Oh, and while you’re adding this fall scent to your cart (like we already have), you might want to check out some of the brand’s other scent (CINNAMON ROLL!!!) options below, because they seem seriously delicious!

Sweet Water Decor Cinnamon Roll Candle

Sweet Water Decor Flannel Candle

Sweet Water Decor Leaves Candle