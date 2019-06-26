This Is Why Kylie Jenner & Alex Rodriguez’s Feud Is Kind Of Hysterical—The Met Gala Drama

The Met Gala took place nearly two months ago but here’s why we’re still talking about it: Kylie Jenner and Alex Rodriguez are currently feuding because he said the beauty mogul couldn’t stop bragging about being rich at the glitzy NYC affair. Woah. Drama. At 21 years old, Jenner is hailed as the youngest self-made billionaire in 2019. That title alone should probably prevent her from feeling the need to inform everyone of her wealth status but uh…according to Rodriguez that’s exactly what the reality star did. Awkward!

A-Rod was giving a casual interview with Sports Illustrated when he spilled the beans. According to the former MLB player, Jenner’s two main talking points were money and Instagram. So Rodriguez clearly didn’t get the best impression from Jenner. And also seemingly has no problem dishing on his dinner date. (Not technically his date, but apparently they did sit by each other at the event).

Here’s A-Rod’s exact quote in case you were wondering. And…well…it’s hard to explain. Just read it for yourselves:

“We had a great table,” he began. “The black guy from The Wire—Idris Elba, yeah, and his new wife. Some famous singer next to me, I don’t know what her name is. Versace—Donatella. We had Kylie and Kendall. And we had an Asian gentleman from Rich Asians, the lead. Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick and how rich she is.”

Not one to take shade, Jenner replied to People Magazine’s article about A-Rod’s claim she spoke of money and lipstick, tweeting, “Umm no I didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones.”

So now, suddenly it seems A-Rod is in the hot seat. Because, let’s be real, that wasn’t a great quote or thing to say about Jenner.

But never you fear! Things turned light and breezy again when A-Rod replied to Jenner’s tweet. And this is where it honestly got funny, because the former Yankee player clearly has a great sense of humor. He quickly replied, “OMG that’s right @KylieJenner!! It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you. #GOT #respect #alllove.” LOL. Great cover, man.

So it appears it was a short lived feud. We’re guessing makeup and money came up at some point, but it wasn’t quite as ~dramatic~ as A-Rod originally made it out to be. Plus, Game of Thrones was a much hotter topic at that time so it seems likely the pair discussed the fate of their favorite characters.