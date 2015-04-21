Kylie Jenner Addresses the Gross #LipChallenge That’s Leaving Teens Bruised

Yesterday, we posted on the horrifying new Instagram and Twitter trend that’s literally leaving teens with bruised and battered faces in an effort to get Kylie Jenner’s lips. The #KylieJennerLipChallenge is basically crack science that involves placing a glass over your lips to create an air-tight seal for as long as five minutes with the hopes that your lips will magically swell up like the reality star’s.

As we’ve seen, the results ain’t pretty—kids are left with busted blood vessels, bruised skin, and painful looking cup-marks all over their faces.

Well, it seems Kylie herself got wind of the experiment and was forced to took to Twitter all on her own to let her young fans know that it’s time to lay off the cups.

“I’m not here to try & encourage people/young girls to look like me or to think this is the way they should look,” she tweeted Tuesday, adding “I want to encourage people/young girls like me to be YOURSELF & not be afraid to experiment w your look.”

I'm not here to try & encourage people/young girls to look like me or to think this is the way they should look. (Cont…) — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) April 21, 2015

I want to encourage people/young girls like me to be YOURSELF & not be afraid to experiment w your look. ❤️❤️❤️ — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) April 21, 2015

Obviously, this is the worst kind of celebrity adulation—and here’s hoping teenagers wise up, fast.

In case you missed it, check out an example of the disastrous results below, and head here to see more.