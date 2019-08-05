Kylie Jenner’s 22nd Birthday Plans Are Beyond Baller

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week.

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week.

She’s about to be 22! Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday plans involve a super yacht, and we honestly don’t even know where to begin. We’ve always known that Stormi’s mama knows how to throw a party. For her baby’s first birthday, Stormi got a massive StormiWorld themed soiree. For her boo, Travis Scott’s birthday this past spring, Kylie threw a massive Avengers-themed fete.

Also, the makeup mogul was responsible for Khloé Kardashian’s 35th birthday extravaganza. Therefore, when it comes celebrating her big day, we knew Kylie was going to go all out.

Kylie’s birthday is Aug. 10, so she clearly already has plans in motion. According to TMZ, the Kylie Skin creator has rented a $250 million “super-yacht” that is the size of a football field. GIRL. The yacht is called “Tranquility,” and it costs a whopping $1.2 million to rent per week.

It looks like Kylie wants to load up her friends and loved ones on the massive vessel and embark on an epic vacation. Whew, it must be nice, she legit just got back from her Turks and Caicos girls trip.

But back to this super yacht–the deets are legit insane. The mega boat fits 22 guests, has 10 cabins, a helipad, a sauna, a beauty salon, a movie theater, a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, and a steam room. Also, don’t expect Kylie and her krew to be doing any heavy lifting, the yacht comes with a 29-person staff that will cater to her every whim.

So where is this vacation taking place?

According to TMZ, the yacht will set sail around the Mediterranean.

Honestly, the real winner here is Stormi–what a life.