StyleCaster
Share

Kylie Jenner’s 22nd Birthday Plans Are Beyond Baller

What's hot
StyleCaster

Kylie Jenner’s 22nd Birthday Plans Are Beyond Baller

Aramide Tinubu
by
Kylie Jenner
23 Start slideshow
Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week.

She’s about to be 22! Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday plans involve a super yacht, and we honestly don’t even know where to begin. We’ve always known that Stormi’s mama knows how to throw a party. For her baby’s first birthday, Stormi got a massive StormiWorld themed soiree. For her boo, Travis Scott’s birthday this past spring, Kylie threw a massive Avengers-themed fete.

Also, the makeup mogul was responsible for Khloé Kardashian’s 35th birthday extravaganza. Therefore, when it comes celebrating her big day, we knew Kylie was going to go all out.

Kylie’s birthday is Aug. 10, so she clearly already has plans in motion. According to TMZ, the Kylie Skin creator has rented a $250 million “super-yacht” that is the size of a football field. GIRL. The yacht is called “Tranquility,” and it costs a whopping $1.2 million to rent per week.

It looks like Kylie wants to load up her friends and loved ones on the massive vessel and embark on an epic vacation. Whew, it must be nice, she legit just got back from her Turks and Caicos girls trip.

But back to this super yacht–the deets are legit insane. The mega boat fits 22 guests, has 10 cabins, a helipad, a sauna, a beauty salon, a movie theater, a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, and a steam room. Also, don’t expect Kylie and her krew to be doing any heavy lifting, the yacht comes with a 29-person staff that will cater to her every whim.

So where is this vacation taking place?

View this post on Instagram

happy trails ✨🦋

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

According to TMZ, the yacht will set sail around the Mediterranean.

Honestly, the real winner here is Stormi–what a life.

View this post on Instagram

💗💛

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

0 Thoughts?
1 of 23
View this post on Instagram

Friday the 13th 🖤

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

Friday the 13th 🖤

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

🤩

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

🤩

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

Happy Monday 🙎🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy Monday 🙎🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

morning 💞

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

morning 💞

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

i think i was meant to be blonde 😏

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

i think i was meant to be blonde 😏

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

happy thanksgiving 🦃🌼

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

happy thanksgiving 🦃🌼

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

👀

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

👀

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

Oh hellooo

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

Oh hellooo

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

😊

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

😊

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

😊

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

😊

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

makeup ✔️ hair ❌

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

makeup ✔️ hair ❌

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

🔒 Candy K on the lips @kyliecosmetics

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

🔒 Candy K on the lips @kyliecosmetics

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

waves don't die baby

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

waves don't die baby

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

🙃

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

🙃

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

👧🏻👩🏻

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

👧🏻👩🏻

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

when your weave blows in the wind

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

when your weave blows in the wind

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

pacsunn whaaaaart @joycebonelli long hair don't care

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

pacsunn whaaaaart @joycebonelli long hair don't care

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Next slideshow starts in 10s

How to Style a Messy Bun That Still Looks Put-Together

How to Style a Messy Bun That Still Looks Put-Together
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2017
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2018
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2017
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2017
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2017
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2017
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2018
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2018
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2016
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2017
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2014
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2016
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2015
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2016
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2016
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2016
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2016
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2016
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2016
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2015
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2015
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2014
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2014
Tags:
share