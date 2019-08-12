StyleCaster
Share

Kylie Jenner’s 22nd Birthday Photos Are Here—And That ‘Wedding Dress’ Made An Appearance

What's hot
StyleCaster

Kylie Jenner’s 22nd Birthday Photos Are Here—And That ‘Wedding Dress’ Made An Appearance

by
Kylie Jenner
23 Start slideshow
Photo: Image: Shutterstock.

There were a lot of theories swirling around Kylie Jenner’s Italian and Mediterranean yacht vacation including…is she marrying Travis Scott? Photographs of a wedding dress boarding her flight sparked lots of rumors. Well, photos of Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday party are here, and now we have some answers about that white ‘bridal’ dress.

In her Instagram story, Jenner showed off the extravagant gown as one of her many looks for her birthday. So turns out—there was no wedding on the books for this vacation. That doesn’t mean it’s necessarily not happening ever but this week’s getaway was solely about one thing and one thing only—Kylie’s birthday!

The reality star enjoyed a lavish trip with her friends and family, including Scott Disick and his GF (Jenner’s new BFF’s) Sofia Richie. Travis Scott and their daughter, Stormi, were obviously along for the ride, as was Jenner’s momager, Kris Jenner. The beauty mogul shared an adorable video with her daughter Stormi, captioning the video, “My babyyyy” along with a bunch of heart emojis and smileys. The now 22-year-old also shared photos of her incredible cake, a double-tiered cake complete with sparklers on top.

View this post on Instagram

Here’s that “wedding” dress😂

A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) on

View this post on Instagram

My babyyyy😍😍😍💗💗💗

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie Jenner

Instagram.

We don’t know about you, but she’s feeling 22!

View this post on Instagram

22 🌻💗✨✨

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

a love without limits ✨

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

#Birthdaytour indeed.

View this post on Instagram

#BirthdayTour 🇮🇹

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Kim Kardashian, who unfortunately couldn’t join in on the fun, shared a special birthday message for her little sister on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday @kyliejenner When I think about you I think of a wise old soul who makes amazing decisions that are always true to what you really believe. You have always been so strong and confident in doing what is in your heart and I admire and respect that. You live life like it’s your last day and it’s so much fun to see you live such a full life and being such a kind person while doing it all. I wanted to post a unseen “music video” you, Kendall and I did back in the day but didn’t want to embarrass you too much lol. I love you ♥️💋”

0 Thoughts?
1 of 23
View this post on Instagram

Friday the 13th 🖤

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

Friday the 13th 🖤

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

🤩

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

🤩

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

Happy Monday 🙎🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy Monday 🙎🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

morning 💞

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

morning 💞

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

i think i was meant to be blonde 😏

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

i think i was meant to be blonde 😏

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

happy thanksgiving 🦃🌼

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

happy thanksgiving 🦃🌼

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

👀

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

👀

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

Oh hellooo

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

Oh hellooo

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

😊

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

😊

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

😊

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

😊

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

makeup ✔️ hair ❌

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

makeup ✔️ hair ❌

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

🔒 Candy K on the lips @kyliecosmetics

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

🔒 Candy K on the lips @kyliecosmetics

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

waves don't die baby

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

waves don't die baby

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

🙃

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

🙃

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

👧🏻👩🏻

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

👧🏻👩🏻

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

when your weave blows in the wind

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

when your weave blows in the wind

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

pacsunn whaaaaart @joycebonelli long hair don't care

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

pacsunn whaaaaart @joycebonelli long hair don't care

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Next slideshow starts in 10s

This Drunk Taylor Swift Meme Is The Best Way To Start Your Week

This Drunk Taylor Swift Meme Is The Best Way To Start Your Week
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2017
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2018
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2017
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2017
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2017
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2017
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2018
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2018
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2016
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2017
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2014
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2016
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2015
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2016
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2016
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2016
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2016
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2016
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2016
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2015
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2015
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2014
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2014
Tags:
share