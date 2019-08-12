Kylie Jenner’s 22nd Birthday Photos Are Here—And That ‘Wedding Dress’ Made An Appearance

There were a lot of theories swirling around Kylie Jenner’s Italian and Mediterranean yacht vacation including…is she marrying Travis Scott? Photographs of a wedding dress boarding her flight sparked lots of rumors. Well, photos of Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday party are here, and now we have some answers about that white ‘bridal’ dress.

In her Instagram story, Jenner showed off the extravagant gown as one of her many looks for her birthday. So turns out—there was no wedding on the books for this vacation. That doesn’t mean it’s necessarily not happening ever but this week’s getaway was solely about one thing and one thing only—Kylie’s birthday!

The reality star enjoyed a lavish trip with her friends and family, including Scott Disick and his GF (Jenner’s new BFF’s) Sofia Richie. Travis Scott and their daughter, Stormi, were obviously along for the ride, as was Jenner’s momager, Kris Jenner. The beauty mogul shared an adorable video with her daughter Stormi, captioning the video, “My babyyyy” along with a bunch of heart emojis and smileys. The now 22-year-old also shared photos of her incredible cake, a double-tiered cake complete with sparklers on top.

We don’t know about you, but she’s feeling 22!

#Birthdaytour indeed.

Kim Kardashian, who unfortunately couldn’t join in on the fun, shared a special birthday message for her little sister on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday @kyliejenner When I think about you I think of a wise old soul who makes amazing decisions that are always true to what you really believe. You have always been so strong and confident in doing what is in your heart and I admire and respect that. You live life like it’s your last day and it’s so much fun to see you live such a full life and being such a kind person while doing it all. I wanted to post a unseen “music video” you, Kendall and I did back in the day but didn’t want to embarrass you too much lol. I love you ♥️💋”