Kylie Cosmetics Announces Buildable Matte Blushes, Sun Commences Revolving Around the Earth

Kylie Jenner just announced that she’s branching out, and her fans couldn’t be more excited. Rather than dropping an entire makeup line, as many new cosmetics companies do, Jenner has been slowly but surely churning out a full cosmetics empire, starting with her now-ubiquitous Lip Kits and adding, bit by bit, as her company expanded.

The latest addition to the Kylie Cosmetics fam: buildable matte blushes. Or, in Jenner’s words: “BLUSHES!!! I’m beyond excited to welcome these to the Kylie Cosmetics family!” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m obsessed with blush and it’s a dream that I can finally have MY OWN! 😍 can’t wait for you guys to experience these build-able Matte beauties! They launch this Friday at 3pm pst only on KylieCosmetics.com @kyliecosmetics check out my snap to see a more xx.”

So, we moseyed on over to her Snapchat, of course. There, she teased the launch with a close-up of each of the five colors on hand: X Rated, Barely Legal, Virginity, Hot and Bothered, and Hopeless Romantic. We’re not really sure where she’s going with the second and third titles—is she referring to the start of her relationship with Tyga, and if so, is anyone else feeling troubled?—but Jenner def loves to push the envelope.

Scroll down to have a peek at all five here, and set your alarm for 2:59 p.m. on Friday, because these babies will probably sell out, if Jenner’s previous track record is an indicator.