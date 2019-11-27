Kylie Cosmetics Is Giving 40 Percent Off & Dropping New Merch On Black Friday

Scroll To See More Images

From lip kits to makeup brushes, Kylie Cosmetics truly is a makeup lover’s dream, as this product line is filled with goodies any glamour person would love. And since this brand is on everyone’s shopping list this year, we can totally expect the Kylie Cosmetics Black Friday 2019 Deals to be pretty amazing this year, especially since customers were able to score palettes and lip products for up to 30 and 40 percent off last year.

While you’ve probably already heard an earful about Kylie Cosmetics’ lip kits, you’ll love to know there are other products from Jenner’s empire worth your coin. We’re talking about Kylie Skin, the complimentary skincare line to Kylie Cosmetics. Kylie Jenner’s 2019 Black Friday sale includes deals from both beauty brands.

Starting at 8 pm EST on Thanksgiving Day, Kylie Cosmetics will offer 40 percent discounts on ALL lips. That’s nearly half off of her signature product. But to sweeten the pot, Ms. Jenner is also dropping 30 percent off on face and eye products. So whether you need to stock up on holiday lip colors or foiled eyeshadow palettes, mark your calendar for Thanksgiving night.

As far as Kylie Skin goes, you can expect to nab anything you want: the entire Kylie Skin website will be 20 percent off. In addition, Kylie skin sets will be restocked and new merch, the comfy-cozy Kylie Skin x APL Slides, will be available.

All of the Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin deals will run while supplies last, wrapping up on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 9 pm EST. To help you prioritize your haul, we’re breaking down three of our fave products to keep on your Kylie Cosmetics Black Friday 2019 Deals wishlist. Besides, it never hurts to start looking out for those stocking stuffers (KC has a ton of mini goodies!) extra early, and some items listed below will definitely fill up her stocking in gorgeous style.

For starters, hardcore makeup lovers won’t be able to resist the Kylie Cosmetics Face Spray Setting Spray ($24), as it seals in foundation, liner and shadow for hours, making touchups a thing of the past. Plus, it falls right under five ounces, making it the perfect stocking stuffer (and traveling companion!) this holiday season.

But if she’s more of a brows on-fleek kind of girl, then let the Kylie Cosmetics Kbrow Extreme Hold Gel ($16) help her achieve those sexy arches in no time. And unlike some brow gels on the market, this product boasts extreme hold and setting power, making it perfect for those seeking long-wear brow protection.

However, if you’ve really got a tight holiday shopping budget (and who doesn’t?) to stick to this year, know that the Kylie Cosmetics Pre-Game Eyeshadow Single ($7) makes the perfect mini gift, as it features highly-blendable shadow that won’t burn a hole in your wallet. And with shades this beautiful, it doesn’t hurt to add a couple to your shopping cart.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.